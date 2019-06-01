UFC Greenville: The Scorecard

2 – Randy Brown

This is the Randy Brown those of us on the east coast were waiting for. Yes, the New Yorker has shown glimpses of his potential over the course of his first seven UFC bouts, but on Saturday, “Rudeboy” put it all together with a third-round TKO of the always tough Bryan Barberena. Now with that out of the way, it’s time for Brown to move forward and start chasing down the top 15 of the welterweight division.

3 – Andrea Lee

There really is no logical explanation why Andrea Lee is 3-0 in the UFC right now. Yes, she’s an ultra-talented fighter, but after a tumultuous year outside the Octagon, how could that not affect her on fight night? But she’s pulled it off, keeping her focus as she scored 2019 victories over Ashlee Evans-Smith and Montana De La Rosa. And while it may be slightly early to start this kind of talk, maybe by the end of the year, she’ll be knocking on the door of a flyweight title shot.