UFC Greenville: Results

Luis Pena def Matt Wiman by TKO, Round 3, 1:14.

Fighting for the first time since 2014, Matt Wiman ran into a buzzsaw in the form of Luis Pena, the lightweight prospect who halted the TUF 5 veteran in the third round.



Pena went on the attack as soon as the two were waved into battle, and after going all-in for knees in the clinch, he landed one that cut Wiman over the left eye. The cut prompted a visit from the Octagonside physician, but the bout was allowed to continue, leading Wiman to look for – and get – a pair of takedowns. Pena was able to get into the top position on the mat, and he kept his activity rate high as Wiman attempted to get a leg lock. In the final minute of the round, Pena had Wiman in more trouble with ground strikes, but the veteran made it out of the frame.



Again, the doctor cleared Wiman to continue, and Pena continued to pressure him on the feet and the mat in round two. With a little over three minutes left, Pena nearly sunk in an arm triangle choke, and though Wiman escaped, he did so at a cost as the blood started flowing again. For the rest of the frame, it was Pena in control on the mat, putting another round in the bank.



Pena’s striking was sharp in the third, and after Wiman tripped and fell to the canvas, the punishment from “The Violent Bob Ross” kept coming until referee Dan Miragliotta stopped the bout at 1:14 of round three.



With the win, Pena moves to 7-1. Wiman falls to 16-8.