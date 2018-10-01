 Skip to main content
Events

UFC Greenville: Fight by Fight

Preview the entire UFC Greenville fight card with this edition of Fight by Fight
By Damon Martin • Jun. 18, 2019
RENATO MOICANO VS. “THE KOREAN ZOMBIE” CHAN SUNG JUNG

A pair of featherweight contenders looking to get back on track will headline the first ever UFC card from South Carolina as Renato Moicano meets “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung on Saturday night. Moicano has put together an impressive 5-2 resume in the UFC with his only losses coming to former champion Jose Aldo and recent title challenger Brian Ortega. Meanwhile, Jung will attempt to rebound following a shocking knockout loss to Yair Rodriguez in his last outing. After winning the majority of the 25-minute battle, Jung got caught with an elbow that cost him the fight with just one second left on the clock. Consistently known as one of the most exciting fighters on the entire UFC roster, Jung will definitely want to erase the bad memory of that night when he steps back into the Octagon to face Moicano. With both fighters having something to prove after those recent losses, expect Moicano and Jung to unleash the fireworks when they clash. 

UFC Greenville Free Fight: The Korean Zombie vs Leonard Garcia
UFC Greenville Free Fight: The Korean Zombie vs Leonard Garcia
/

JOIN ESPN+ TO WATCH UFC GREENVILLE | KOREAN ZOMBIE'S GREATEST HITS | THREE FIGHTERS ON THE RISE

JOHN LINEKER VS. ROB FONT

Heavy-handed Brazilian slugger John Lineker will face off with Rob Font in a co-main event rematch following their first meeting back in 2016. On that night, Lineker got the better of Font with his signature aggressive style that ends with so many of his opponents down on the mat, staring up at the lights. Font survived that three-round war with Lineker and now he’s back for more as he seeks to avenge the prior defeat while seeking to pick up a win over a top 10 bantamweight in the process. Font is coming off an impressive showing against Sergio Pettis in his last fight and he would love nothing more than to notch a second win in a row by defeating Lineker in the rematch. 

BRYAN BARBERENA VS. RANDY BROWN

Following a potential Fight of the Year performance in his last outing against Vicente Luque in February, Bryan Barberena returns to face noted striker Randy Brown, who is coming back after a shocking knockout loss to Niko Price in his last fight. Brown has long been considered a top prospect at 170 pounds, but he’s struggled to find consistency since arriving in the UFC from Dana White’s “Lookin’ For a Fight” series. The same could be said for Barberena, who has jumped back and forth between wins and losses over his past six fights. With both fighters looking to avoid two losses in a row, Barberena and Brown will come out guns blazing in a potential show stealer on the main card. 

ANDREA LEE VS. MONTANA DE LA ROSA
2 - Montana de la Rosa training in Melbourne for UFC 234

As flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko awaits her next opponent, Andrea Lee and Montana De La Rosa will fight this weekend with a chance to jump into that short list of 125-pound athletes seeking a title shot in the near future.  Lee has gone undefeated thus far in her UFC campaign with a 2-0 record, including a Fight of the Night performance in her debut. Lee is a dynamic mixed martial artist with well-rounded skills and she’ll look to showcase that when facing a noted grappler in De La Rosa. The former Ultimate Fighter competitor is currently 3-0 in the UFC with all three fights ending by submission. De La Rosa will look to make it four in a row when she meets Lee in a pivotal matchup in the women’s flyweight division. 

KEVIN HOLLAND VS. ALESSIO DI CHIRICO
PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 30: (L-R) Kevin Holland kicks Gerald Meerschaert in their middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Wells Fargo Center on March 30, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Kevin Holland has been a very active fighter since joining the UFC roster, as he’ll make his fourth appearance in the last 10 months while looking to build on his past two wins in a row. Holland is a dangerous striker with a highly underrated ground game to compliment his knockout power. His opponent Alessio Di Chirico is also coming off back-to-back wins, including a huge knockout of Oluwale Bamgbose in 2017. It’s been nearly a year since the Italian middleweight last competed, so Di Chirico will undoubtedly attempt to reintroduce himself to UFC fans when he faces Holland. 

ASHLEY YODER VS. SYURI KONDO
DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 10: (R-L) Ashley Yoder and Amanda Cooper touch gloves to the start of round two in their women's strawweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside Pepsi Center on November 10, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Former Ultimate Fighter competitor Ashley Yoder will look to build on her last win over Amanda Cooper when she faces Syuri Kondo in South Carolina. Yoder has always been a tough out for anybody fighting in the strawweight division, but getting her first win in the UFC last November was a huge confidence boost. As for Kondo, she’s attempting to avoid a three-fight losing streak after falling to her last two opponents. Kondo kicked off her UFC career with a win back in 2017 but she’s suffered back-to-back losses in her most recent performances. Kondo will attempt to return to the win column when she battles Yoder. 

DAN IGE VS. KEVIN AGUILAR
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Dan Ige celebrates after his submission victory over Danny Henry of Scotland in their featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at The O2 Arena on March 16, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Another potential Fight of the Night candidate is this featherweight battle between Dan Ige and Kevin Aguilar. Ige is coming off three wins in a row, including a knockout over Mike Santiago and a submission finish against Danny Henry in his last fight. Ige is a non-stop action fighter and the same could be said of Aguilar, who is always just one punch away from putting his opponent’s lights out. Aguilar has earned back-to-back wins since joining the UFC roster, and he has a reputation for highlight reel knockouts and jaw dropping performances every time he competes. Ige and Aguilar always seem to deliver and this featherweight fight should be no different. 

MATT WIMAN VS. LUIS PENA
TUF 27 fight 3 - LUIS PEÑA (TEAM CORMIER) VS JOSÉ MARTÍNEZ JR (TEAM MIOCIC)

It’s been nearly five years since Matt Wiman last appeared in the UFC Octagon but he will make his long awaited return when he faces Luis Pena, who is coming off a unanimous decision win against Steven Peterson in his most recent fight in March. Pena has gone 2-1 thus far in the UFC after joining the organization via The Ultimate Fighter. Meanwhile, Wiman has never shied away from tough matchups in the UFC, with a 3-1 record over his past four fights, including a unanimous decision victory over Isaac Vallie-Flagg in his last fight in 2014. It’s been a long road back for Wiman but now he’ll look for a second win in a row when he faces Pena on Saturday night.  

ALLEN CROWDER VS. JAIRZINHO ROZENSTRUIK
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 19: (L-R) Allen Crowder taunts Greg Hardy in their heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the Barclays Center on January 19, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 19: (L-R) Allen Crowder taunts Greg Hardy in their heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the Barclays Center on January 19, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via

CROWDER'S BEST YET TO COME | AGUILAR IS NEVER COMFORTABLE

Allen Crowder and Jairzinho Rozenstruik will meet in a heavyweight slugfest that likely won’t reach the judges’ scorecards. Crowder is coming off a disqualification win over former NFL player Greg Hardy in his last fight, but he really wants to prove himself with an emphatic win in his third UFC appearance. As for Rozenstruik, he made quite an impact in his debut back in February with a second round knockout against Junior Albini. Rozenstruik is undefeated in his career, with seven wins, including several knockouts, so expect him to come out head hunting when he meets Crowder this weekend.

ARIANE LIPSKI VS. MOLLY MCCANN
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Molly McCann of England reacts after the conclusion of her women's flyweight bout against Priscila Cachoeira during the UFC Fight Night event at The O2 Arena on March 16, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Ariane Lipski didn’t get the result she wanted in her first UFC appearance after falling to Joanne Calderwood, but the ultra-exciting Brazilian prospect will now look for a better second impression when she faces Molly McCann in a flyweight clash. Prior to the setback in her UFC debut, Lipski had rattled off nine straight wins, with finishes in seven of those fights. She’ll attempt to start a new streak against McCann, who just picked up her first UFC win with a unanimous decision over Priscila Cachoeira this past February. 

DERON WINN VS. ERIC SPICELY
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 28: Eric Spicely prepares to enter the Octagon before facing Alessio Di Chirico of Italy in their middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the Pepsi Center on January 28, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Z

Former college wrestling standout Deron Winn will make his long awaited Octagon debut this weekend as he faces the returning Eric Spicely, who stepped up on short notice to accept the fight. Winn, who is the protégé of heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, holds a perfect 5-0 record in his young career and he is looking to make an immediate impact at 185 pounds. He faces a tough test in his debut, as Spicely brings a wealth of experience, including back-to-back knockout wins – one of which saw him finish of UFC veteran Caio Magalhaes - while also holding a submission victory over top-ranked light heavyweight title contender Thiago Santos. 

ANDRE EWELL VS. ANDERSON DOS SANTOS
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 22: (L-R) Renan Barao of Brazil gets knocked down by Andre Ewell in their bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Ibirapuera Gymnasium on September 22, 2018 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

After making an impressive debut with a win over former bantamweight champion Renan Barao last year, Andre Ewell suffered a defeat in his most recent outing against Nathaniel Wood. Now Ewell will look to get back on a winning path when he faces Anderson dos Santos, who stumbled in his Octagon debut last November. Before that loss, dos Santos had picked up three wins in a row, but if he wants to get his first victory in the UFC he’ll have to go through Ewell, who has earned two knockouts and a submission in his past five wins. 

Tags
Renato Moicano
Korean Zombie

UFC 230 main event results

More

UFC 230 main card results

More