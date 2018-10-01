UFC Greenville: Fight by Fight

CROWDER'S BEST YET TO COME | AGUILAR IS NEVER COMFORTABLE

Allen Crowder and Jairzinho Rozenstruik will meet in a heavyweight slugfest that likely won’t reach the judges’ scorecards. Crowder is coming off a disqualification win over former NFL player Greg Hardy in his last fight, but he really wants to prove himself with an emphatic win in his third UFC appearance. As for Rozenstruik, he made quite an impact in his debut back in February with a second round knockout against Junior Albini. Rozenstruik is undefeated in his career, with seven wins, including several knockouts, so expect him to come out head hunting when he meets Crowder this weekend.