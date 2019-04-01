UFC Greenville: Bonus Coverage

After a long night of fights it is possible that the opening bout can get overshadowed. That wasnt the case on Saturday night as middleweights Deron Winn and Eric Spicely put on a performance that had the crowd buzzing and UFC president Dana White pumped.
Much was made of Winn's wrestling heading into into his UFC debut but it was his striking that helped him secure a unanimous decision win. Spicely, who took the fight on short notice, showed his toughness and willingness to trade punches in the pocket.
Both Winn and Spicely landed plenty of powerful shots but UFC Greenville was Winn's time to shine. The American Kickboxing Academy product closed the distance early and often, attacking Spicely with quick combos to head and body.
$50,000 and a victory isn't a bad way to start your UFC career.
All it takes is one punch. You've probably heard that phrase many times, and when Jairzinho Rozenstruik connected with his first strike Allen Crowder collapsed to the canvas. Rozenstruik added a couple shots to make sure that his night had a quick conclusion, but Crowder was done from the second Rozenstruik popped him.
Rather, nine seconds.
Rozenstruik is an interesting prospect at heavyweight. He's shown that he has true knockout power and he's still very young in his UFC tenure. Definitely keep your eyes on him and when you watch his next fight don't blink.
What a return for Chan Sung Jung.
His last second, fight of the year candidate, loss to Yair Rodriguez was heartbreaking but it didn't drop Jung's stock one bit. And on Saturday night he showed why he is one of the best featherweights in the world. Renato Moicano is a killer and it took Jung less than a minute to take him out.
Jung ducked a shot thrown by Moicano and reacted with a perfectly time right that caught Moicano on the button. Moments later Jung poured on a flurry of strikes that overwhelmed Moicano and sent the Bon Secours Arena into a frenzy.
The performance immediately puts Jung into a short list of featherweights that are close to a title shot. One more win over a top five guy would likely do the trick. And with exciting fighters like Alexander Volkanovski, Brian Ortega, and Jose Aldo ahead of him, any match-up is almost guaranteed fireworks.
Jung has seven UFC fights, seven performance bonuses. The Korean Zombie doesn't disappoint.