UFC Greenville: Bonus Coverage

Much was made of Winn's wrestling heading into into his UFC debut but it was his striking that helped him secure a unanimous decision win. Spicely, who took the fight on short notice, showed his toughness and willingness to trade punches in the pocket.

Both Winn and Spicely landed plenty of powerful shots but UFC Greenville was Winn's time to shine. The American Kickboxing Academy product closed the distance early and often, attacking Spicely with quick combos to head and body.

$50,000 and a victory isn't a bad way to start your UFC career.