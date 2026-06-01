In the main event, undefeated UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria defends his title against interim titleholder Justin Gaethje. In the co-main event, former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira moves up in pursuit of a title in a third weight division when he faces Ciryl Gane for interim heavyweight gold.

How To Watch UFC Freedom 250 In Your Country

UFC Freedom 250, presented by Crypto.com and RAM, takes place Sunday, June 14, live from the White House in Washington, D.C. The event begins at 8pm ET/5pm PT and streams live on Paramount+ in the United States.

UFC Freedom 250 Results

(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)