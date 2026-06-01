UFC Freedom 250 features a stacked lineup of championship fights and marquee matchups as the Octagon lands on the White House South Lawn for a historic night of action.
In the main event, undefeated UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria defends his title against interim titleholder Justin Gaethje. In the co-main event, former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira moves up in pursuit of a title in a third weight division when he faces Ciryl Gane for interim heavyweight gold.
How To Watch UFC Freedom 250 In Your Country
UFC Freedom 250, presented by Crypto.com and RAM, takes place Sunday, June 14, live from the White House in Washington, D.C. The event begins at 8pm ET/5pm PT and streams live on Paramount+ in the United States.
UFC Freedom 250 Results
(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)
Diego Lopes vs Steve Garcia
All-action featherweights kick off the main card as former title challenger and No. 2 ranked Diego Lopes (27-8, fighting out of Puebla, México by way of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil) battles No. 9 ranked Steve Garcia (19-5, fighting out of Albuquerque, NM) who enters Sunday's matchup on a 7-fight win streak.
Bo Nickal vs Kyle Daukaus
One of UFC's hottest prospects Bo Nickal (8-1, fighting out of State College, PA) faces dangerous middleweight finisher Kyle Daukaus (17-4, 1 NC, fighting out of Philadelphia, PA), who's stopped his last two opponents in less than two minutes combined.
Mauricio Ruffy vs Michael Chandler
No. 9 ranked lightweight contender Mauricio Ruffy (13-2, fighting out of Coruripe, Alagoas, Brazil) hunts another knockout when he collides with one of the most entertaining fighters on the planet, former title challenger and No. 13 ranked Michael Chandler (23-10, fighting out of Deerfield Beach, FL by way of Nashville, TN).
Josh Hokit vs Derrick Lewis
Undefeated heavyweight star and No. 5 ranked contender Josh Hokit (9-0, fighting out of Albuquerque, NM), looks to secure his fourth UFC win in seven months against UFC's knockout king and No. 9 ranked Derrick Lewis (29-13, 1 NC, fighting out of Houston, TX).
Sean O'Malley vs Aiemann Zahabi
Former UFC bantamweight champion and No. 3 ranked contender Sean O'Malley (19-3, 1 NC, fighting out of Peoria, AZ) aims for another highlight-reel knockout against No. 6 ranked Aiemann Zahabi (14-2, fighting out of Montreal, Quebec, Canada), who enters the biggest spotlight of his career on a 7-fight win streak.
Co-Main Event: Alex Pereira vs Ciryl Gane
In the co-main event, former middleweight and light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira (13-3, fighting out of Danbury, CT by way of Sao Paulo, Brazil) moves to heavyweight in pursuit of a UFC title in a third weight division when he faces top contender Ciryl Gane (13-2, 1 NC, fighting out of Paris, France) for the interim heavyweight championship.
Main Event: (C) Ilia Topuria vs (IC) Justin Gaethje
In the main event, undefeated lightweight champion Ilia Topuria (17-0, fighting out of Alicante, Spain) puts his undisputed title on the line against interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje (27-5, fighting out of Denver, CO by way of Safford, AZ) in a blockbuster showdown atop a historic night on the White House South Lawn.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Freedom 250 presented by Crypto.com and Ram, live from The White House in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, June 14. The historic event begins at 8pm ET/5pm PT and can be streamed live on Paramount+.