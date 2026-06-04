UFC Freedom 250 Pop-Up Shop Takes Over Washington D.C. | June 11 – June 14
The Ultimate UFC Freedom 250 Shopping Destination!
Jun. 4, 2026
Discover exclusive UFC merch and gear up for the most historic sporting event of all time at the official UFC Freedom 250 Pop-Up Shop! Located just half a mile from the Ellipse Fan Fest at 1099 14th St. NW, the pop-up is the ultimate destination for fans looking to experience UFC Freedom 250 during one of the biggest fight weekends in UFC history.
Spanning more than 6,000 square feet, the UFC Freedom 250 Pop-Up Shop will showcase exclusive fan gear that fuses patriotic red, white, and blue colorways with bold graphics and fight night culture across a range of limited-edition apparel. Fans can shop authentic Venum Fight Kits, mini replica UFC Freedom 250 titles, New Era headwear, Warren Lotas collabs, and more!
With limited-edition UFC Freedom 250 merchandise and exclusive pop-up releases, the pop-up shop brings UFC’s electric energy to the heart of the nation’s capital. Whether you’re heading to Fan Fest, attending the weigh-ins, or gearing up for fight night, the UFC Freedom 250 Pop-Up Shop is built for fans looking to rep their fandom. Free and open to the public, this is a can’t-miss destination for fight fans all weekend long!
Store Location: 1099 14th St. NW, Washington, D.C.
Store Hours (in ET):
Thursday, June 11 1pm – 8pm
Friday, June 12 10am – 10pm
Saturday, June 13 10am – Midnight
Sunday, June 14 10am – Midnight
Can’t make it in person? Shop the latest UFC Freedom 250 collection now at UFC Store.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Freedom 250 presented by Crypto.com and Ram, live from The White House in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, June 14. The historic event begins at 8pm ET/5pm PT and can be streamed live on Paramount+.