UFC Freedom 250 Pop-Up Shop Takes Over Washington D.C. | June 11 – June 14

Spanning more than 6,000 square feet, the UFC Freedom 250 Pop-Up Shop will showcase exclusive fan gear that fuses patriotic red, white, and blue colorways with bold graphics and fight night culture across a range of limited-edition apparel. Fans can shop authentic Venum Fight Kits, mini replica UFC Freedom 250 titles, New Era headwear, Warren Lotas collabs, and more!

With limited-edition UFC Freedom 250 merchandise and exclusive pop-up releases, the pop-up shop brings UFC’s electric energy to the heart of the nation’s capital. Whether you’re heading to Fan Fest, attending the weigh-ins, or gearing up for fight night, the UFC Freedom 250 Pop-Up Shop is built for fans looking to rep their fandom. Free and open to the public, this is a can’t-miss destination for fight fans all weekend long!

Store Location: 1099 14th St. NW, Washington, D.C.

Store Hours (in ET):

Thursday, June 11

1pm – 8pm

Friday, June 12

10am – 10pm

Saturday, June 13

10am – Midnight

Sunday, June 14

10am – Midnight

Can’t make it in person? Shop the latest UFC Freedom 250 collection now at UFC Store.