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UFC FREEDOM 250

Official Scorecards | UFC Freedom 250

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of Every Fight At UFC Freedom 250, Presented By Crypto.com And RAM, Live From The White House In Washington, D.C. On Sunday, June 14, 2026
By UFC Staff Report • Jun. 15, 2026

UFC Freedom 250 features a stacked lineup of championship fights and marquee matchups as the Octagon lands on the White House South Lawn for a historic night of action.

In the main event, undefeated UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria defends his title against interim titleholder Justin Gaethje. In the co-main event, former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira moves up in pursuit of a title in a third weight division when he faces Ciryl Gane for interim heavyweight gold.

How To Watch UFC Freedom 250 In Your Country

UFC Freedom 250, presented by Crypto.com and RAM, takes place Sunday, June 14, live from the White House in Washington, D.C. The event begins at 8pm ET/5pm PT and streams live on Paramount+ in the United States.

UFC Freedom 250 Scorecards

(Scorecards will be added live throughout the event.)

Diego Lopes vs Steve Garcia
 

Bo Nickal vs Kyle Daukaus

Mauricio Ruffy vs Michael Chandler

Josh Hokit vs Derrick Lewis

Sean O'Malley vs Aiemann Zahabi

Co-Main Event: Alex Pereira vs Ciryl Gane

Main Event: (C) Ilia Topuria vs (IC) Justin Gaethje

Watch UFC on Paramount+ Plans start at $8.99 per month

Don't miss a moment of UFC Freedom 250 presented by Crypto.com and Ram, live from The White House in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, June 14. The historic event begins at 8pm ET/5pm PT and can be streamed live on Paramount+.

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