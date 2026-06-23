UFC Freedom 250 Gear Took Center Stage At The Lincoln Memorial
Local Young Martial Artists Joined UFC Athletes in Venum and Prosphere Styles
Jun. 23, 2026
With the Lincoln Memorial as the backdrop, UFC athletes took center stage at the UFC Freedom 250 press conference alongside young martial artists from the local Washington D.C. community. The special walkouts captured the spirit of a historic event, bringing together the sport, the community, and the next generation inspired by martial arts at one of the nation's most iconic landmarks.
Available in red, white, and blue colorways, the Venum UFC Freedom 250 Weigh-In Tee celebrates the historic event with bold patriotic styling inspired by the stars and stripes. Paired with the UFC Freedom 250 Shorts by Prosphere, featuring commemorative event branding and patriotic-inspired design, the collection was built to honor a landmark fight week in the nation's capital.
Want to relive the historic event with your own UFC Freedom 250 gear? Head over to UFC Store and shop the full collection while supplies last!