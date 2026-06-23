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Justin Gaethje at the Lincoln Memorial
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UFC Freedom 250 Gear Took Center Stage At The Lincoln Memorial

Local Young Martial Artists Joined UFC Athletes in Venum and Prosphere Styles
Jun. 23, 2026

With the Lincoln Memorial as the backdrop, UFC athletes took center stage at the UFC Freedom 250 press conference alongside young martial artists from the local Washington D.C. community. The special walkouts captured the spirit of a historic event, bringing together the sport, the community, and the next generation inspired by martial arts at one of the nation's most iconic landmarks.

Representing local academies across the D.C. area, the youth participants joined fighters for their walkouts while wearing the official UFC Freedom 250 Weigh-In Tees by Venum and UFC Freedom 250 Shorts by Prosphere.

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Photo Gallery | UFC Freedom 250 Gear At The Lincoln Memorial

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Sean O'Malley at the Lincoln Memorial
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Diego Lopes at the Lincoln Memorial
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Ciryl Gane at the Lincoln Memorial
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Ciryl Gane at the Lincoln Memorial

Available in red, white, and blue colorways, the Venum UFC Freedom 250 Weigh-In Tee celebrates the historic event with bold patriotic styling inspired by the stars and stripes. Paired with the UFC Freedom 250 Shorts by Prosphere, featuring commemorative event branding and patriotic-inspired design, the collection was built to honor a landmark fight week in the nation's capital.

Want to relive the historic event with your own UFC Freedom 250 gear? Head over to UFC Store and shop the full collection while supplies last! 