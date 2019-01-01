UFC Fortaleza: The Scorecard

Despite a question mark over the bantamweight title picture given flyweight champion Henry Cejudo’s desire to face the man he just conquered, TJ Dillashaw, for the Californian’s 135-pound title, there is no question that the next shot at the belt should belong to Marlon Moraes. Already closing in on this spot after highlight reel knockouts of Aljamain Sterling and Jimmie Rivera, Moraes cemented his place with a submission of perennial contender Raphael Assuncao Saturday night. And pure merit aside, Moraes and Dillashaw make for one of the most interesting showdowns that could be made in the sport at the moment.