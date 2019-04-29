UFC Fort Lauderdale: The Scorecard

2 – Glover Teixeira

If you’ve read these pieces for any length of time, you’ll know that there are more than a few fighters that I have a soft spot for. Glover Teixeira is one of them. One of the classiest competitors in the game, Teixeira didn’t need to get any of the disrespect shown to him by Ion Cutelaba in the lead-up to their bout in Florida. Yeah, I get it, this is how Cutelaba gets himself pumped up for fights, and it helps build the hype up, but there are some guys you don’t do that to. Do you ever see fighters pull that stuff on guys like Frankie Edgar, Joe Lauzon or Jim Miller? No. But hey, Cutelaba went all in on the pre-fight gamesmanship and found out that if you pull it on the wrong guy, he’ll make you pay. Teixeira was the wrong guy, and he showed that as he approaches 40 years old, he might not be the same fighter he was five or ten years ago, but he can still hang with – and beat – anybody at 205 pounds.

3 – Mike Perry

After their pre-fight dance-off, I was concerned that Mike Perry and Alex Oliveira weren’t going to be able to match that pace in the actual bout. I was wrong, and I’m glad I was, as Perry and Oliveira delivered the goods for all 15 minutes. When it was over, it was a mature Perry that emerged with the victory, and while most assumed that would never be an adjective attached to the name of “Platinum” Mike, now that it is, he is an even more significant threat to those at 170 pounds.