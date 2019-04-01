UFC Fort Lauderdale: Results

ESPN2 EARLY PRELIMS, 530PM/230PM ETPT

Dhiego Lima (30-27, 29-28) def Court McGee (29-28) by Split Decison

Dhiego Lima put together the first two-fight winning streak of his UFC career in the welterweight opener, as he earned a three-round split decision over fellow Ultimate Fighter alum Court McGee.

The first five minutes were close and competitive, Lima landing hard counter lefts while McGee got the crowd roaring with a judo throw that sent Lima flying. And even though McGee upped his workrate on the feet in round two, and even scored a flash knockdown in the closing seconds of round three, his inability to ground Lima for any length of time allowed the Brazil native to stick and move his way to victory via scores of 30-27, 29-28 and 28-29.

With the win, Lima moves to 16-7. McGee falls to 20-8.