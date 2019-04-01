 Skip to main content
UFC Fort Lauderdale: Results

All Of Your Big Winners From Florida's BB&T Center
By Thomas Gerbasi • Apr. 27, 2019

Fight by fight updates of all the action from Florida's BB&T Center.

ESPN2 EARLY PRELIMS, 530PM/230PM ETPT
Dhiego Lima (30-27, 29-28) def Court McGee (29-28) by Split Decison

Dhiego Lima put together the first two-fight winning streak of his UFC career in the welterweight opener, as he earned a three-round split decision over fellow Ultimate Fighter alum Court McGee.

The first five minutes were close and competitive, Lima landing hard counter lefts while McGee got the crowd roaring with a judo throw that sent Lima flying. And even though McGee upped his workrate on the feet in round two, and even scored a flash knockdown in the closing seconds of round three, his inability to ground Lima for any length of time allowed the Brazil native to stick and move his way to victory via scores of 30-27, 29-28 and 28-29.

With the win, Lima moves to 16-7. McGee falls to 20-8.

Angela Hill (29-28, 30-27, 30-27) def Jodie Esquibel by Unanimous Decision

In a hard-fought clash between strawweight strikers, Angela Hill snapped a two-fight losing streak with a unanimous decision victory over Jodie Esquibel.

There was no lack of action in the opening round, with Esquibel (6-5) getting in Hill’s face with an aggressive attack that allowed Hill to show off her own counterstriking attack.

Esquibel bloodied Hill’s nose early in round two, a product of her punch combinations, but Hill kept countering effectively, making the judges’ job tough, and a late surge from the Maryland native got the crowd’s attention.

An elbow by Hill (9-6) cut Esquibel in the third, but that didn’t stop the Albuquerque native’s forward march, and a flash knockdown stunned Hill briefly before “Overkill” got back to work, tagging Esquibel as she charged in. Not surprisingly, the two ended the fight with a heated exchange before the judges rendered their verdict with scores of 30-27 twice and 29-28.

Jim Miller vs Jason Gonzalez

With his four kids in attendance for the first time, lightweight veteran Jim Miller earned his 30th pro win, submitting Jason Gonzalez in the first round.

Miller struck first with a hard left that caught Gonzalez’ attention, but Gonzalez threw back hard, prompting Miller to look for – and get – a takedown. Gonzalez got up, but Miller stayed on his foe’s back and sunk in the rear naked choke that forced the Californian to tap out at 2:12 of the opening frame.

With the win, New Jersey’s Miller moves to 30-13 with 1 NC. Gonzalez falls to 11-5.

ESPN PRELIMS, 7PM/4PM ETPT
Gilbert Burns def Mike Davis by Sub, Rear Naked Choke, Round 2, 4:15

Lightweight finisher Gilbert Burns kept rolling in prelim action, spoiling the UFC debut of Mike Davis by second-round submission.

After landing some hard kicks in the early going, Burns got the fight to the mat in the second minute but Davis eluded any serious danger. Once standing, Davis caught Burns upstairs, but “Durinho” got some get back immediately as the crowd roared. The exchanges continued, though Burns decided to add to his point total in the closing seconds with another takedown.

Burns took the fight back to the mat early in round two and he took Davis’ back. Davis was able to get some daylight with a little over three minutes remaining in the frame, but Burns wasn’t letting his foe up, and after peppering the newcomer for a spell, Burns went in for the finish and got it, forcing Davis to tap out to a rear naked choke at 4:15 of the second stanza.

With the win, Burns ups his record to 15-3. Davis, who replaced Eric Wisely, falls to 7-2.

Carla Esparza vs Virna Jandiroba

Andrei Arlovski vs Augusto Sakai

Ben Saunders vs Takashi Sato

ESPN+ MAIN CARD, 9PM/6PM ETPT
