UFC Fort Lauderdale: Fight by Fight Preview

Alex Oliveira vs Mike Perry

A potential Fight of the Night is on tap in this welterweight showdown between Mike Perry and Alex Oliveira on the main card. Oliveira has earned three post-fight bonuses in his past five fights, but he is coming off a loss in his last contest when he fell to Gunnar Nelson this past December. Prior to that setback, Perry had picked up two impressive wins in a row, including a second-round submission against former interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit. This time he will face one of the purest power punchers in the division as Perry never shies away from what he does best and that’s knocking people out. Perry has picked up more than a few jaw-dropping finishes during his UFC career, but with a 1-3 record in his past four fights, he knows getting on a consistent win streak is hugely important right now. Perry will attempt to jump start a new win streak when he clashes with Oliveira in what should be a real crowd pleaser.