Countdown
Brandon Moreno completed his comeback story by becoming the UFC Flyweight Champion at UFC 263. Take a look back at every man to hold the title at 125lbs.
Demetrious Johnson (2012-2018) Defeats Joseph Benavidez at UFC 152 (9/22/12) to win first UFC flyweight title. Defended title successfully against John Dodson (twice), John Moraga, Benavidez, Ali Bagautinov, Chris Cariaso, Kyoji Horiguchi, Henry Cejudo, Tim Elliott, Wilson Reis, Ray Borg. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)
Henry Cejudo (2018-2020) Defeats Johnson at UFC 227 (8/4/18) to win title. Defends against TJ Dillashaw. Vacates title on 2/29/20 to focus on bantamweight title. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)
Deiveson Figueiredo (2020-2021) Defeats Joseph Benavidez at UFC Fight Night (7/19/20) to win title. Defends against Alex Perez at UFC 255 and drew with Brandon Moreno at UFC 256. (Watch UFC Fight Pass)
Rise Of Deiveson Figueiredo
Rise Of Deiveson Figueiredo
/
Brandon Moreno (2021-2022) Defeats Figueiredo in rematch at UFC 263 (6/12/21) to win title. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)
Deiveson Figueiredo (2022) – Defeats Moreno in rematch at UFC 270 (1/22/22) to reclaim title. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)
Brandon Moreno (2022-Present) Defeats Kai Kara-France at UFC 277 (7/30/22) to win interim title. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass) Defeats Figueiredo at UFC 283 (1/21/2023) to unify flyweight title. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)
RELATED: UFC Heavyweight Title Lineage | UFC Flyweight Title Lineage | UFC Strawweight Title Lineage | UFC Featherweight Title Lineage | UFC Lightweight Title Lineage | UFC Women’s Flyweight Title Lineage
:
:
Watch UFC
UFC 285 | The G.O.A.T. Is Back
Embedded