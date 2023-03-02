 Skip to main content
Brandon Moreno of Mexico reacts after submitting Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil to win the UFC flyweight championship fight during the UFC 263 event at Gila River Arena on June 12, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
UFC Flyweight Title Lineage

Go Through All Of The Flyweight Title Winners In UFC History
By THOMAS GERBASI, ON TWITTER: @TGERBASI • Sep. 1, 2021

Brandon Moreno completed his comeback story by becoming the UFC Flyweight Champion at UFC 263. Take a look back at every man to hold the title at 125lbs. 

Demetrious Johnson (2012-2018) Defeats Joseph Benavidez at UFC 152 (9/22/12) to win first UFC flyweight title. Defended title successfully against John Dodson (twice), John Moraga, Benavidez, Ali Bagautinov, Chris Cariaso, Kyoji Horiguchi, Henry Cejudo, Tim Elliott, Wilson Reis, Ray Borg. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Demetrious Johnson celebrates after his submission victory over Ray Borg in their UFC flyweight championship bout during the UFC 216 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 7, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Henry Cejudo (2018-2020) Defeats Johnson at UFC 227 (8/4/18) to win title. Defends against TJ Dillashaw. Vacates title on 2/29/20 to focus on bantamweight title. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Henry Cejudo celebrates his TKO victory over TJ Dillashaw in their flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the Barclays Center on January 19, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Deiveson Figueiredo (2020-2021) Defeats Joseph Benavidez at UFC Fight Night (7/19/20) to win title. Defends against Alex Perez at UFC 255 and drew with Brandon Moreno at UFC 256. (Watch UFC Fight Pass)

Rise Of Deiveson Figueiredo
Brandon Moreno (2021-2022) Defeats Figueiredo in rematch at UFC 263 (6/12/21) to win title. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Brandon Moreno: From TUF To Champion

Deiveson Figueiredo (2022) – Defeats Moreno in rematch at UFC 270 (1/22/22) to reclaim title. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Brandon Moreno (2022-Present) Defeats Kai Kara-France at UFC 277 (7/30/22) to win interim title. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass) Defeats Figueiredo at UFC 283 (1/21/2023) to unify flyweight title. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

