UFC Florida: The Scorecard

5 – Nate Landwehr

How can you not love Nate Landwehr? With no fans in the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, “The Train” brought a party out in Jacksonville, and you would have thought there were 20,000 people there the way he performed against Darren Elkins. And yeah, people are talking about the cuts that flowed freely from Elkins’ face and the showboating and post-fight interview from Landwehr, but take all that away and realize that Landwehr beat a guy who, until recently, was a staple of the featherweight top 15. That was a statement-making win, and you know you want to see Landwehr again. ASAP.

