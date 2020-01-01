UFC Florida: Fight by Fight Preview

Alistair Overeem vs Walt Harris

This is both a crucial and emotional fight for Walt Harris, as he steps into the first main event opportunity of his career opposite Alistair Overeem carrying a heavy heart.

Originally scheduled to take place last December, Harris ultimately withdrew from the contest following the disappearance and death of his stepdaughter, Aniah Blanchard. The 36-year-old has been in the best form of his career over his last several outings, carrying a four-fight unbeaten streak into Saturday’s contest, with stoppages in all three of his victories.

Overeem remained on that December card in Washington, D.C. and was just a couple seconds away from halting Jairzinho Rozenstruik’s undefeated run thanks to a masterful game plan and tactical approach before “Bigi Boy” split his lip and brought the fight to a sudden halt with four seconds remaining in the final round. Despite the setback, Overeem remains one of the most seasoned and talented fighters in the division, and while he’s outside of the title picture at the moment, the veteran certainly has the skills to work his way back into the mix with a couple strong performances.

While Overeem is inarguably the bigger name in this pairing, the focus should be on Harris, as this is an opportunity for “The Big Ticket” to take a considerable step forward in his career and assert himself as a contender in the heavyweight ranks. Beating Overeem still carries a great deal of cache and if he can capture another win, Harris should find himself in the thick of the title chase as business picks back up in the UFC.