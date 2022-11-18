UFC Fills Out Its Final Card Of 2022

The MMA Leader Ends Its 2022 Slate Off With A Bang From The UFC Apex
For the final fight card of 2022, UFC hosts a middleweight banger to the UFC Aped when Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland duke it out in a critical bout at 185 pounds. Elsewhere on the card, several fighters will look to end their years on a high note before the calendar turns to 2023.
Featherweight veterans Alex Caceres and Julian Erosa do battle in what should be an action-packed mixed martial arts contest provided their well-rounded skill sets. Welterweights Jake Matthews and Matthew Semelsberger matchup for an entertaining bout as well. Matthews is coming off a career-best performance at UFC 275 in Singapore while Semelsberger is a knockout artist looking for a signature win to launch him toward the top-15.
Speaking of welterweights, Michael Morales returns looking to go a perfect 3-0 in 2022 as he takes on Rinat Fakhretdinov.
An intriguing flyweight contest is to be fought between the always entertaining Brandon Royval and Amir Albazi, and strawweights Cheyanne Vlismas and Cory McKenna square off in a fight between two intriguing prospects.