UFC Fills Out Its Final Card Of 2022

Featherweight veterans Alex Caceres and Julian Erosa do battle in what should be an action-packed mixed martial arts contest provided their well-rounded skill sets. Welterweights Jake Matthews and Matthew Semelsberger matchup for an entertaining bout as well. Matthews is coming off a career-best performance at UFC 275 in Singapore while Semelsberger is a knockout artist looking for a signature win to launch him toward the top-15.

Speaking of welterweights, Michael Morales returns looking to go a perfect 3-0 in 2022 as he takes on Rinat Fakhretdinov.

An intriguing flyweight contest is to be fought between the always entertaining Brandon Royval and Amir Albazi, and strawweights Cheyanne Vlismas and Cory McKenna square off in a fight between two intriguing prospects.

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Strickland – December 17, UFC Apex

Bantamweight

Said Nurmagomedov vs Saidyokub Kakhramonov

Women’s strawweight

Cheyanne Vlismas vs Cory McKenna

Bantamweight

Sergey Morozov vs Journey Newson

Middleweight

Julian Marquez vs Deron Winn

Light heavyweight

Vitor Petrino vs Tafon Nchukwi

Flyweight

Brandon Royval vs Amir Albazi

Middleweight

Albert Duraev vs Michal Oleksiejczuk

Lightweight

Arman Tsarukyan vs Damir Ismagulov

Welterweight

Michael Morales vs Rinat Fakhretdinov

Welterweight

Jake Matthews vs Matthew Semelsberger

Featherweight

Alex Caceres vs Julian Erosa