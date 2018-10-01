Fights To Watch Before UFC Sacramento

Both bantamweight are looking to state their case for a title shot against the great Amanda Nunes. Coming into the showdown, de Randamie is on a four fight win-streak and looking to prove that she is more than capable of running it back with Nunes. On the flip side of the coin, the 24 year old Ladd is 8-0 and on the edge of title contention. A lot is at stake in this one.

Elsewhere on the card, UFC legend Urijah Faber will be stepping out of retirement to take on Ricky Simon in the co-main event. Other Team Alpha Male standouts such as Josh Emmett, Darren Elkins, Andre Fili, Benito Lopez and Liu Pingyuan are set to compete.

