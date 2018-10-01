Fights To Watch Before UFC Sacramento

The Octagon returns to Sac-Town this Saturday for the first time in two and a half years. Number one bantamweight contender Germaine de Randamie makes her return against the undefeated Aspen Ladd in the card’s main event.
Both bantamweight are looking to state their case for a title shot against the great Amanda Nunes. Coming into the showdown, de Randamie is on a four fight win-streak and looking to prove that she is more than capable of running it back with Nunes. On the flip side of the coin, the 24 year old Ladd is 8-0 and on the edge of title contention. A lot is at stake in this one.
Elsewhere on the card, UFC legend Urijah Faber will be stepping out of retirement to take on Ricky Simon in the co-main event. Other Team Alpha Male standouts such as Josh Emmett, Darren Elkins, Andre Fili, Benito Lopez and Liu Pingyuan are set to compete.
Germaine de Randamie vs Holly Holm for the UFC's inaugural women's featherweight championship didn't disappoint. Both ladies brought it at UFC 208 in Brooklyn, with de Randamie putting on a special performance to secure the strap.
Tonya Evinger is as tough as they come. But she ran into a buzz saw in the form of surging Aspen Ladd. The undefeated Ladd dominated Evinger with vicious ground and pound leaving no doubt that she was going to make a run in the bantamweight division.
There's a reason that fans love Urijah Faber. And it's because he delivers a fast-paced, exciting fight. His fight over two years ago with Brad Pickett was no different. Faber did what he does best and had his hand raised in his retirement fight in Sacramento...(until he makes his return this Saturday).
Ricky Simon initially made a name for himself on Dana White's Contender Series, but the bantamweight prospect quickly moved up the pecking order after defeating Merab Dvalishvili and Montel Jackson. Those victories earned him a test against submission specialist Rani Yahya. Simon passed with flying colors.
If you're wondering if Josh Emmett has power, watch his fight with respected featherweight Ricardo Lamas. Emmett delivers in spectacular fashion.
Before he was a ranked in the top ten at featherweight, Mirsad Bektic bodied Godofredo Pepey in Charlotte, NC. Like literally hit Pepey with a devastating body shot that would be the beginning of the end.
When Andre Fili steps in the Octagon he always brings it. A tough opponent like Dennis Bermudez brought out the best of "Touchy" Fili in Charlotte last year.
Is there a more interesting character in the UFC than Ryan Hall? What's even more interesting than his personality is his submission skills. Hall reminded the world just how dangerous he is by quickly submitting BJ Penn with one of the best submissions of the year.
