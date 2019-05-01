Fights To Watch Before UFC Rochester

Dos Anjos is coming off of back-to-back decision losses to Colby Covington and new champion Kamaru Usman and is looking to get back to his winning ways. Before dropping both of those contests, Dos Anjos defeated Neil Magny and Robbie Lawler putting him among the welterweight elite.

Lee, who is just 26 years old, had great success at lightweight before deciding to move up to welterweight. Lee put together a five fight win-streak on his way to an interim title shot against Tony Ferguson. It was always a tough weight cut for Lee to make 155lbs, so it should be interesting to see a healthier more energized Lee now that he is at welterweight.

Get ready for UFC Rochester by watching the past performances of some of the cards biggest stars and prospects. Watch the collection here: https://www.ufc.tv/category/ufc-rochester-fights-to-watch