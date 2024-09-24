UFC Fighters Who've Called France Home

Announcements
Take A Look At Every Current UFC Fighter With Ties To France
This Saturday marks the third time UFC touches down in France. An exciting lightweight matchup between Renato Moicano and France's own Benoît Saint Denis headlines the event.
Before the fighters make their way to the Octagon in Paris, let’s check out all the current UFC fighters that represent this European country.
Ciryl Gane
“Bon Gamin” was born in La Roche-sur-Yon, France, and began his professional career in 2018. Prior to joining the UFC, Gane fought for the promotion TKO, where he became the heavyweight champion in his first fight. He defended that title twice before making his UFC debut on August 10, 2019, against Raphael Pessoa.
Three years into his MMA career, Gane defeated Derrick Lewis at UFC 265 to win the interim UFC heavyweight title. Gane had the chance to become to undisputed champion against Francis Ngannou earlier this year at UFC 270, but couldn’t get the job done, losing by unanimous decision. It was Gane’s first professional loss. He is currently the No. 1 ranked heavyweight contender.
Manon Fiorot
Manon Fiorot has made a name for herself amongst French fighters. Fiorot has gone undefeated in the Octagon, defeating Erin Blanchfield, Rose Namajunas and Katlyn Cerminara.
Born in Nice, France, Fiorot had her professional debut on June 16, 2018, where she lost to Leah McCourt. Since then, she has gone unbeaten in 12 fights, with six wins by knockout. She is undefeated
Farès Ziam
Farès Ziam began his professional career in 2014, fighting in a variety of promotions based in France.
The lightweight made his first walk to the Octagon on September 7, 2019, where he fell to Don Madge by unanimous decision. Since then, Ziam has gone 5-1, only losing to Terrance McKinney by submission. Heading into his fight this Saturday, Ziam is on a three fight win streak, securing wins over Michal Figlak, Jai Herbert and Claudio Puelles.
Nassourdine Imavov
Originally born in Dagestan, Russia, Nassourdine Imavov moved to Paris when he turned 19 years old and started training at the MMA Factory. The middleweight made his Octagon debut on October 3, 2020, where he defeated Jordan Williams by unanimous decision.
Imavov steps into the co-main event spotlight this weekend against Brendan Allen on a two fight win streak. Imavov is coming off his first UFC main event where he stopped former middleweight title challenger Jared Cannonier. He has earned six wins by knockout and four by submission.
Taylor Lapilus
Taylor Lapilus was born in Paris, France. He made his UFC debut in 2015 where he went 3-1, before taking a hiatus from the Octagon.
He returned last year, during UFC's second event in Paris and earned a victory by unanimous decision over Caolan Loughran. Since then, he has gone 1-1, losing to Farid Basharat and defeating Cody Stamann. Throughout his career, he has six wins by submission and four by knockout.
Natan Levy
Dana White’s Contender Series grad Natan Levy made his UFC debut against Rafa Garcia in November 2021.
The Paris native rebounded to get back to back wins over Mike Breeden and Genaro Valdez, before getting submitted to Mike Davis earlier this year. He has a record of 8-2, with three wins by submission and two first-round finishes.
Benoît Saint Denis
Lightweight Benoît Saint Denis was born in Nîmes, France, and made his professional debut in 2019.
Saint Denis first stepped into the Octagon against Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos at UFC 267. He lost a three round unanimous decision but after that he went on to win five in a row. Earlier this year in Miami, Saint Denis went toe-to-toe with Dustin Poirier, where he got finished in the second round. "God of War" has a record of 13-2, with four wins by knockout and nine by submission.
Morgan Charriere
Many fans were excited for the debut of "The Last Pirate" who was born in Poissy, France.
He made his debut last year in Paris and did not disappoint, earning a first round knockout. Charriere lost his second fight in a close split decision to Chepe Mariscal and looks like to bounce back this weekend against Gabriel Miranda.
William Gomis
Originally born in Montivilliers, France, William Gomis has gone 3-0 inside the Octagon since making his debut back in 2022 during UFC's first event in France.
He has secured wins over Jarno Errens, Francis Marshall and Yanis Ghemmouri. Gomis enters his fight this weekend on an 11-fight win streak, with seven wins by knockout and one by submission.
Kevin Jousset
Kevin Jousset was originally born in Bordeaux, France, but now trains out of Auckland, New Zealand at City Kickboxing, a gym that has produced champions such as Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski.
In his UFC debut, Jousset earned a first round submission and then went on to secure a unanimous decision victory over Song Kenan three months later. He holds a record of 10-2, with four wins by knockout and one by submission. Jousset is currently on a five fight win streak with four first-round finishes.
Oumar Sy
Oumar Sy made his UFC debut earlier this year, and did so in impressive fashion, earning a first-round submission.
The 28-year-old from Paris, France holds a record of 10-0, with four wins by knockout and four by submission. He started his professional career in 2019 and seven first-round finishes.
Nora Cornolle
Nora Cornolle made her UFC debut last year in Paris where she defeated Joselyne Edwards by unanimous decision.
The 34-year-old bantamweight went on to stop Melissa Mullins in the second round during her last fight in April. She has a record of 8-1, with six wins by knockout and one by submission. Cornolle began her professional career in 2021.
