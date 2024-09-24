 Skip to main content
Ciryl Gane of France poses for a portrait backstage during the UFC 256 event at UFC APEX on December 12, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

UFC Fighters Who've Called France Home

Take A Look At Every Current UFC Fighter With Ties To France
By Maddyn Johnstone-Thomas on Twitter, @MaddynThomas • Sep. 24, 2024

This Saturday marks the third time UFC touches down in France. An exciting lightweight matchup between Renato Moicano and France's own Benoît Saint Denis headlines the event. 

Before the fighters make their way to the Octagon in Paris, let’s check out all the current UFC fighters that represent this European country.

Ciryl Gane

“Bon Gamin” was born in La Roche-sur-Yon, France, and began his professional career in 2018. Prior to joining the UFC, Gane fought for the promotion TKO, where he became the heavyweight champion in his first fight. He defended that title twice before making his UFC debut on August 10, 2019, against Raphael Pessoa.

Ciryl Gane of France punches Derrick Lewis in their interim heavyweight title bout during the UFC 265 event at Toyota Center on August 07, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Ciryl Gane of France punches Derrick Lewis in their interim heavyweight title bout during the UFC 265 event at Toyota Center on August 07, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Three years into his MMA career, Gane defeated Derrick Lewis at UFC 265 to win the interim UFC heavyweight title. Gane had the chance to become to undisputed champion against Francis Ngannou earlier this year at UFC 270, but couldn’t get the job done, losing by unanimous decision. It was Gane’s first professional loss. He is currently the No. 1 ranked heavyweight contender.

Manon Fiorot

Manon Fiorot has made a name for herself amongst French fighters. Fiorot has gone undefeated in the Octagon, defeating Erin Blanchfield, Rose Namajunas and Katlyn Cerminara. 

Manon Fiorot of France kicks Mayra Bueno Silva of Brazil in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 16 2021 in Las Vegas Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Manon Fiorot of France kicks Mayra Bueno Silva of Brazil in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 16 2021 in Las Vegas Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Born in Nice, France, Fiorot had her professional debut on June 16, 2018, where she lost to Leah McCourt. Since then, she has gone unbeaten in 12 fights, with six wins by knockout. She is undefeated

Farès Ziam

Farès Ziam began his professional career in 2014, fighting in a variety of promotions based in France.

Fares Ziam of France punches Luigi Vendramini of Brazil in their lightweight fight during the UFC 263 event at Gila River Arena on June 12, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Fares Ziam of France punches Luigi Vendramini of Brazil in their lightweight fight during the UFC 263 event at Gila River Arena on June 12, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The lightweight made his first walk to the Octagon on September 7, 2019, where he fell to Don Madge by unanimous decision. Since then, Ziam has gone 5-1, only losing to Terrance McKinney by submission. Heading into his fight this Saturday, Ziam is on a three fight win streak, securing wins over Michal Figlak, Jai Herbert and Claudio Puelles. 

Nassourdine Imavov

Originally born in Dagestan, Russia, Nassourdine Imavov moved to Paris when he turned 19 years old and started training at the MMA Factory. The middleweight made his Octagon debut on October 3, 2020, where he defeated Jordan Williams by unanimous decision.

Nassourdine Imavov of Russia reacts after his victory over Ian Heinisch in their middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 24 2021 in Las Vegas Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Nassourdine Imavov of Russia reacts after his victory over Ian Heinisch in their middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 24 2021 in Las Vegas Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Imavov steps into the co-main event spotlight this weekend against Brendan Allen on a two fight win streak. Imavov is coming off his first UFC main event where he stopped former middleweight title challenger Jared Cannonier. He has earned six wins by knockout and four by submission. 

Taylor Lapilus

Taylor Lapilus was born in Paris, France. He made his UFC debut in 2015 where he went 3-1, before taking a hiatus from the Octagon. 

Taylor Lapilus of France punches Caolan Loughran of Northern Ireland in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at The Accor Arena on September 02, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Taylor Lapilus of France punches Caolan Loughran of Northern Ireland in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at The Accor Arena on September 02, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

He returned last year, during UFC's second event in Paris and earned a victory by unanimous decision over Caolan Loughran. Since then, he has gone 1-1, losing to Farid Basharat and defeating Cody Stamann. Throughout his career, he has six wins by submission and four by knockout. 

Natan Levy

Dana White’s Contender Series grad Natan Levy made his UFC debut against Rafa Garcia in November 2021. 

Natan Levy of Israel punches Mike Breeden in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Natan Levy of Israel punches Mike Breeden in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The Paris native rebounded to get back to back wins over Mike Breeden and Genaro Valdez, before getting submitted to Mike Davis earlier this year. He has a record of 8-2, with three wins by submission and two first-round finishes. 

Benoît Saint Denis

Lightweight Benoît Saint Denis was born in Nîmes, France, and made his professional debut in 2019.

Benoit Saint Denis of France punches Niklas Stolze of Germany in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Benoit Saint Denis of France punches Niklas Stolze of Germany in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Saint Denis first stepped into the Octagon against Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos at UFC 267. He lost a three round unanimous decision but after that he went on to win five in a row. Earlier this year in Miami, Saint Denis went toe-to-toe with Dustin Poirier, where he got finished in the second round. "God of War" has a record of 13-2, with four wins by knockout and nine by submission. 

Morgan Charriere

Many fans were excited for the debut of "The Last Pirate" who was born in Poissy, France. 

Morgan Charriere of France reacts after defeating Manolo Zecchini of Italy in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at The Accor Arena on September 02, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Morgan Charriere of France reacts after defeating Manolo Zecchini of Italy in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at The Accor Arena on September 02, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

He made his debut last year in Paris and did not disappoint, earning a first round knockout. Charriere lost his second fight in a close split decision to Chepe Mariscal and looks like to bounce back this weekend against Gabriel Miranda. 

William Gomis 

Originally born in Montivilliers, France, William Gomis has gone 3-0 inside the Octagon since making his debut back in 2022 during UFC's first event in France. 

William Gomis of France reacts after his victory over Francis Marshall in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
William Gomis of France reacts after his victory over Francis Marshall in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

He has secured wins over Jarno Errens, Francis Marshall and Yanis Ghemmouri. Gomis enters his fight this weekend on an 11-fight win streak, with seven wins by knockout and one by submission. 

Kevin Jousset

Kevin Jousset was originally born in Bordeaux, France, but now trains out of Auckland, New Zealand at City Kickboxing, a gym that has produced champions such as Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski. 

Kevin Jousset of France punches Kiefer Crosbie of Ireland in a welterweight fight during the UFC 293 event at Qudos Bank Arena on September 10, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Kevin Jousset of France punches Kiefer Crosbie of Ireland in a welterweight fight during the UFC 293 event at Qudos Bank Arena on September 10, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

In his UFC debut, Jousset earned a first round submission and then went on to secure a unanimous decision victory over Song Kenan three months later. He holds a record of 10-2, with four wins by knockout and one by submission. Jousset is currently on a five fight win streak with four first-round finishes. 

Oumar Sy 

Oumar Sy made his UFC debut earlier this year, and did so in impressive fashion, earning a first-round submission. 

Oumar Sy of France reacts after his victory against Tuco Tokkos of England in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Oumar Sy of France reacts after his victory against Tuco Tokkos of England in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The 28-year-old from Paris, France holds a record of 10-0, with four wins by knockout and four by submission. He started his professional career in 2019 and seven first-round finishes. 

Nora Cornolle 

Nora Cornolle made her UFC debut last year in Paris where she defeated Joselyne Edwards by unanimous decision. 

Nora Cornolle of France reacts after defeating Joselyne Edwards of Panama in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at The Accor Arena on September 02, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Nora Cornolle of France reacts after defeating Joselyne Edwards of Panama in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at The Accor Arena on September 02, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

The 34-year-old bantamweight went on to stop Melissa Mullins in the second round during her last fight in April. She has a record of 8-1, with six wins by knockout and one by submission. Cornolle began her professional career in 2021. 

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Saint Denis, live from Accor Arena in Paris, France on September 28, 2024. Prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 3pm ET/12pm PT.

Tags
france
french
Ciryl Gane
Francis Ngannou
Manon Fiorot
UFC Fight Night
UFC Paris
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic, Live From Madison Square Garden In New York, New York On November 16, 2024
Announcements

Jon Jones And Stipe Miocic Headline UFC 309 In New…

Heavyweight Gold Goes Up For Grabs; Charles Oliveira And Michael Chandler Rematch In New York City At UFC 309

More
John Gooden anchors the broadcast during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 06, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Special Feature

John Gooden | 10 Moments From 10 Years

Veteran Broadcaster Reflects On His First Decade In UFC With Some Of His Favorite Memories

More
Nicky Rodriguez reacts after his victory against Mason Fowler during the UFC Fight Pass Invitational 7 event at UFC APEX on May 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
UFC Fight Pass

Nicky Rod Gives Himself A Leg Up Across The Board |…

Nicky Rod Hasn’t Become The Face Of Submission Grappling By Lacking Confidence, And While He’s Friends With FPI 8 Opponent Michael Pixley, How Does He See Various Competitions Play

More