UFC Fighters Who Have Crossed Over To Pro Wrestling

Whether it was the gladiators in the colosseum or actors in a Shakespearean play, humans have always been drawn to storytelling. Combat sports and entertainment have evolved drastically since the days of the colosseum and theatre though. Gladiators became mixed martial artists, and the world of theatre evolved into many different forms, like pro wrestling.

Even back in the day, combat sports and pro wrestling have always been inseparable. One of the earliest examples would be legendary boxer Muhammad Ali appearing at Wrestlemania 1 as a special guest referee in 1985. While fighting and professional wrestling are two different forms of entertainment, these worlds share more in common than you may think, as both are extremely physical and feature athletes competing at the highest level.

In the UFC’s nearly three decades of existence, there have been plenty of names that have transitioned from the Octagon to the squared circle.

Here’s a sampling of some of them…

Ronda Rousey