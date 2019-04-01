UFC fighters team up with Governor Baker's office to give back to Boston

In South Boston, fighters Randy Costa and Kyle Bochniak wowed the kids at Ultimate Self Defense, having the children help them prepare for their fights in the Octagon. After showing off some favorite moves, Costa and Bochniak shared stories about respect and using martial arts to promote self defense, not self offense and bullying. For Costa, “to be able to make those young martial artists smile the way that Kyle and I did was priceless. If they took even just one positive thing away from us, then that’s absolutely a win on our part.”