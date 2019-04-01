UFC fighters team up with Governor Baker's office to give back to Boston

Before they step into the octagon at UFC Fight Night Boston: Reyes vs Weidman, UFC fighters Randy Costa, Kyle Bochniak spent a day in Boston giving back to their local community.
The three athletes worked with Governor Baker's office to visit youth mma gyms across the city and teach kids the importance of martial arts, respect and anti-bullying. Governor Baker was appreciative of the UFC and its athlete’s dedication to supporting local communities saying, “through its local engagement and educational programming opportunities for youth in Boston neighborhoods, UFC is offering children the chance to realize their full potential in mixed martial arts and beyond”.
In South Boston, fighters Randy Costa and Kyle Bochniak wowed the kids at Ultimate Self Defense, having the children help them prepare for their fights in the Octagon. After showing off some favorite moves, Costa and Bochniak shared stories about respect and using martial arts to promote self defense, not self offense and bullying. For Costa, “to be able to make those young martial artists smile the way that Kyle and I did was priceless. If they took even just one positive thing away from us, then that’s absolutely a win on our part.”
Randy Costa
10-minutes down the road, Charles “Boston Strong” Rosa and his father, Chucky, were sharing a similar message to the kids at Level Ground MMA. There, the UFC fighter put on a training session and explained to the students how mixed martial arts saved his life. His father also discussed Chucky’s Fight, a family-based organization who’s raising awareness to help knockout substance abuse. His moving speech encouraged the kids to stay away from drugs and alcohol and to always remember there are other ways to cope with troubling experiences.
Being able to work with the local government to make an impact is just one of the many reasons UFC President Dana White, “loves this city! [and is] so appreciative of Governor Baker’s support of the UFC, its local fighters, and of the mma community and its dedication to giving back to Boston." Catch these fighters live at UFC Fight Night Boston: Reyes vs Weidman Friday, October 18 at 9pm/6pm ETPT on ESPN 2.