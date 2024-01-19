UFC Fighters Attend PWHL Game In Toronto Ahead Of UFC 297

“It is amazing to be able to work with UFC, especially to have the female Canadian athletes here that are supporting the PWHL athletes,” said Darwin Murray, Director of Business Operations. “We feel that PWHL athletes supporting the female Canadian fighters, they have big fights coming up and this is a big home game for us, so to have that support go both ways is crucial. We feel it is really important for female sports and we are trying to build our fan base, so to have the support here in our inaugural season is super important.”

Prior to the game, the fighters went into the locker room and read off the starting lineup to the players before they hit the ice.

After the lineup was set, they went out to center ice to do the ceremonial puck drop and although they could have used a practice round, it was an experience that they will never forget.

“Doing the puck drop was a little bit nerve-wracking, but being out here is so amazing, to see what they are doing and that they are opening the doors for women,” Robertson said. “It is like Ronda Rousey in the UFC; she opened so many doors for us and you see that happening here.”