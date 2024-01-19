UFC Fighters Attend PWHL Game In Toronto Ahead Of UFC 297

Best Of
Gillian Robertson and Jasmine Jasudavicius attended a Professional Women’s Hockey League (PHWL) game in Toronto, a few days prior to stepping into the Octagon at UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis.
The PWHL was founded in 2023, with the first games taking place earlier this month. There are six teams in the league: Toronto, Boston, Montreal, Minnesota, Ottawa, and New York.
The reception for the new team in town has been a good one, with Toronto selling out of merchandise during their first game and frequently selling out of home games. On Wednesday night, Robertson and Jasudavicius were in attendance as the team took on Boston.
“It is amazing to be able to work with UFC, especially to have the female Canadian athletes here that are supporting the PWHL athletes,” said Darwin Murray, Director of Business Operations. “We feel that PWHL athletes supporting the female Canadian fighters, they have big fights coming up and this is a big home game for us, so to have that support go both ways is crucial. We feel it is really important for female sports and we are trying to build our fan base, so to have the support here in our inaugural season is super important.”
Prior to the game, the fighters went into the locker room and read off the starting lineup to the players before they hit the ice.
After the lineup was set, they went out to center ice to do the ceremonial puck drop and although they could have used a practice round, it was an experience that they will never forget.
“Doing the puck drop was a little bit nerve-wracking, but being out here is so amazing, to see what they are doing and that they are opening the doors for women,” Robertson said. “It is like Ronda Rousey in the UFC; she opened so many doors for us and you see that happening here.”
Best of luck to UFC athletes Gillian Robertson and Jasmine Jasudavicious ahead of their fights!— PWHL Toronto (@PWHL_Toronto) January 18, 2024
Thanks for stopping by to do puck drop👋🏼 pic.twitter.com/pHp5NsMvZm
It was officially game time as Robertson and Jasudavicius watched from above, with Toronto scoring an early goal that got the crowd excited. Robertson and Jasudavicus are both from Ontario, and proud to represent the Canadian flag.
Gina Kingsbury is the team’s general manager, with Troy Ryan, who was the head coach of the Canadian women’s national team, as the head coach. During the inaugural PWHL draft last September, the team selected 15 players.
The team sports the colors blue, black and white and play at Mattamy Athletic Centre, which is where the Toronto Maple Leafs used to play.
“The whole thing has been awesome,” Jasudivicius said. “To see the girls on the ice put their heart into something that they love, it is exactly like us. The fans are into this, and it looks like a great night out. There are so many young girls here that are looking up to women to be their role models, and I would be honored to be one of those role models. The kids are here watching these girls play hockey and following their dreams; it is the best thing in the world.”
