UFC FIGHT PASS: Weekly Recap

Our 21 events in 16 days stretch is under way and the bar has been set.
GLORY 65’s Prelims were responsible for setting the tone and out of the gate they more than delivered.
Jos van Belzen took on Percy de Maeyer in the GLORY debut for both fighters. It was a short-lived affair as Van Belzen controlled the early exchanges before sealing it with a right-hand knockout that may have stolen the early cards in the final minute of the first round.
Next up we handed the baton to the GLORY 65 SuperFight Series where Italy Gershon aimed to keep his GLORY record perfect in his lightweight bout with GLORY newcomer Luke “Skywalker” Whelan. Whelan’s 0-0 record appeared to have overshadowed his 48-13-1 overall record because Gershon was caught sleeping enough times for Whelan to hand him his first loss in the GLORY ring by split decision.
While Jos van Belzen may have stolen the show early it was Alex Pereira who stole the night with his switch knee knockout over Jason Wilnis with the middleweight title on the line. With the performance Pereira has already shown in GLORY added to the resume-building win, it’s looking as though the middleweight division is wrapped up for the near future.
Lou DiBella spent his birthday by bringing the Broadway Boxing gang our way and 41-5-1, Marco Huck let the arena know he was there to brawl with the early shot to fellow heavyweight, Nick Guivas that sent him tumbling to the canvas. A controversial finish that was initially ruled a win for Huck was changed to a no contest, but it was very clear from the opening bell that Marco Huck was the aggressor and a presence to be felt.
Fight fans were also treated to the best action Atlantic City had to offer with Cage Fury 74.
Ryan Cafaro and Michael Lawrence were second up on the card and after a competitive first round Lawrence began swinging for the fences looking for a knockout and it caught up to him when Cafaro wrapped Lawrence up for the submission win.
A thunderous elbow was all it took for Joey “Mama’s Boy” Pierotti to steal the show when Emmanuel Walo found himself in the clinch in the last seconds of round one. The elbow got the attention of everybody in attendance, but social media was buzzing as well, even grabbing the attention of UFC star Michael Chiesa who channeled his inner…. Michael Chiesa for a shout out on Twitter.
The action is just getting started and with more of the best combat sports on the planet on deck, there’s not much time to waste so catch the replays ONLY on UFC FIGHT PASS!