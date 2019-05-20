UFC FIGHT PASS: Weekly Recap

Next up we handed the baton to the GLORY 65 SuperFight Series where Italy Gershon aimed to keep his GLORY record perfect in his lightweight bout with GLORY newcomer Luke “Skywalker” Whelan. Whelan’s 0-0 record appeared to have overshadowed his 48-13-1 overall record because Gershon was caught sleeping enough times for Whelan to hand him his first loss in the GLORY ring by split decision.

While Jos van Belzen may have stolen the show early it was Alex Pereira who stole the night with his switch knee knockout over Jason Wilnis with the middleweight title on the line. With the performance Pereira has already shown in GLORY added to the resume-building win, it’s looking as though the middleweight division is wrapped up for the near future.

Lou DiBella spent his birthday by bringing the Broadway Boxing gang our way and 41-5-1, Marco Huck let the arena know he was there to brawl with the early shot to fellow heavyweight, Nick Guivas that sent him tumbling to the canvas. A controversial finish that was initially ruled a win for Huck was changed to a no contest, but it was very clear from the opening bell that Marco Huck was the aggressor and a presence to be felt.