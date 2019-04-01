UFC Fight Pass: Weekly Recap

Lou DiBella brought Broadway Boxing to UFC FIGHT PASS on Wednesday night and we were all treated to rising star, Alicia Napoleon with her aggression on full display as she dismantled Eva Bajic for a round and a half before the referee had seen enough. Later in the night the trend continued when Brooklyn’s own, Ivan Golub retained WBC USNBC welterweight title by dominating the entire fight against Manuel Alejandro Reyes taking home the belt and two 100-90 decisions in the process.

Next up was your Thursday night ticket to earn serious money with the help of our resident wiseguys, Gianni the Greek, Michael Bisping, Brendan Fitzgerald and the rest of the team of UFC On The Line. The Greek went nearly perfect, yet again in predictions missing out on thousands of dollars in his parlay by only one fight despite Bisping’s persuasive confidence, energy and MMA insight. With The Greek’s eerie accuracy with wins but also the method of victory, it’s nearly becoming just as fun to watch to tune into UFC pay per views to hope for a Gianni mistake as it is to watch for the action and mystery of each bout.