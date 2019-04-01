UFC FIGHT PASS: WEEKLY RECAP

And in this clash of veterans who rank numbers one and two in all-time MMA fights, it was Fulton who picked up his 255th career win via submission.

Headlining M-1’s card was Ultimate Fighter veteran Dakota Cochrane, who wasted no time with James Warfield as he won by first-round guillotine submission to win the M-1 USA welterweight title.

Friday Night Fights also caught the attention of social media when Shawn Ellis landed a spinning back kick to the body of Brima Kamara, nearly launching him out of the ring before he collapsed into the ropes without returning to his feet.

Three belts were on the line in Muay Thai Grand Prix 24, with Sevket Cerkez besting Marcel Adeyeni for the super welterweight title, Brian Totty winning the welterweight European title after beating Michael Pham, and Mikael Benatar rallied back from a first-round knockdown to win the middleweight world title.

UFC Hall of Famer Kazushi Sakuraba’s Quintet crew was back for Quintet Fight Night 3, and for the first time it was the women racing to five eliminations.

The future of women’s BJJ was likely in the building as 14-year-old Miyuu Ikemoto took to the mats.

