UFC Fight Pass: Weekly Recap

Avellar’s one time return was a very welcomed surprise for all the longtime fans of the AFC.

Avellar and everybody else tuned in were treated to a win from Preston Micheletto who battled through not one, but two shots below the belt as well as an illegal kick to submit Jeremiah Sierra with a rear-naked choke.

Closing out the night was Team Alpha Male’s Jarel Askew who took home the confusing “W” after a checked leg kick was too much for opponent, Mike Plazola.

Roy Jones Jr. Boxing also delivered when hometown fighter, Kendo Castenyeda, lived up to his nickname of “Worldstar” with yet another highlight reel knockout followed by a shove to the canvas for good measure.

RJJ was able to not only set the bar high with tonight’s action but with the announcement of the first world championship boxing match in UFC history on the way as well as the return of Connor Coyle, boxing fans were left with plenty to chew on until June 19 as well.

CES saw two title changes at CES 55 on Friday as well as a much needed win for former UFC Featherweight, Matt Bessette.