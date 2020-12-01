UFC FIGHT PASS TO STREAM NEW MMA & MUAY THAI EVENTS IN 2021

LAS VEGAS – UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, today revealed that six new promotions will be exclusively streamed on the platform beginning in 2021, including Battlefield Fight League, Unified Mixed Martial Arts, The Golden Cage, Tuff-N-Uff, Fight Club Rush, and Lion Fight. Additionally, UFC FIGHT PASS has extended distribution agreements with 14 of its current live event partners, bringing to the total number to more than 30.

“UFC FIGHT PASS is the definitive destination for combat sports fans,” said Crowley Sullivan, General Manager and Vice President, UFC FIGHT PASS. “Subscribers have exclusive access to live combat sports promotions from all over the world, countless hours of original programming, iconic martial arts films, the world’s largest fight library, and every bout in UFC history. UFC FIGHT PASS has seen tremendous growth over the past year and we look forward to continuing this trend in 2021.”

The preliminary 2021 programming schedule calls for UFC FIGHT PASS to live stream over 200 events from more than 30 combat sports promotions across a broad spectrum of competitive fighting, including mixed martial arts, boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and more. The total number of live events offered on UFC FIGHT PASS is expected to rise throughout the year, as discussions take place with current and potential partners about booking additional events.

UFC FIGHT PASS is dedicated to showcasing the next generation of combat sports stars to fans around the world by providing subscribers with a diverse offering of live events. In 2021, UFC FIGHT PASS is scheduled to stream live events from six continents, featuring dozens of countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, and more.

Promotions to debut on UFC FIGHT PASS in 2021 include:

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS:

Battlefield Fight League

Founded in 2010, Battlefield Fight League is the premier Canadian mixed martial arts developmental organization. Battlefield has launched the careers of many Canadian athletes that have competied in UFC, including current bantamweight Cole Smith.

Unified MMA

Unified MMA is a Canadian-based mixed martial arts promotion and home to some of Canada’s most exciting athletes, including current UFC heavyweight Tanner Boser.

The Golden Cage

The Golden Cage is the largest mixed martial arts promotion in Italy, Switzerland, and Malta, and features some of the most exciting athletes in Europe.

Tuff-N-Uff

Tuff-N-Uff was formed in 1994 for the purpose of promoting combat sports. Over the years, Tuff-N-Uff has developed relationships with some of the biggest names in the martial-arts world.

Fight Club Rush (FCR)

FCR is the fastest growing mixed martial arts organization in Scandinavia and features top talent in both amateur and professional mixed martial arts.

MUAY THAI:

Lion Fight

Lion Fight is recognized as a worldwide leader in Muay Thai events. Now in its 10th year of operation, Lion Fight has showcased elite-level fighters in 62 events staged across seven countries

UFC FIGHT PASS has signed new multi-year, multi-event extension agreements with the following promotions:

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS:

Ares Fighting Championship

ARES Fighting Championship is an Afro-European MMA league created in 2019 by Vivendi Sports to bring the sport to new territories and new audiences.

Cage Fury Fighting Championship (CFFC)

Operating primarily in the Northeastern United States, CFFC has launched the careers of UFC stars like Aljamain Sterling, Paul Felder, Jim Miller, and the late street-fighting icon Kimbo Slice.

CES MMA

From the same promoters that bring you CES Boxing, CES MMA has made its mark in the world of professional mixed martial arts by showcasing top talent from New England.

Eternal MMA

Eternal MMA is Australia's premier mixed martial arts promotion and hosts ten events per year featuring the very best local fighters.

Fighting Alliance Championship (FAC)

The longest running promotion in the Kansas City area has rebranded to Fighting Alliance Championship. FAC is home to both professional and amateur athletes, bringing you exciting events from the Midwest.

iKON Fighting Federation

Launched in 2020, iKON Fighting Federation is a new mixed martial arts promotion that plans to develop talent for leading promotions including UFC.

LUX Fight League

LUX is the most exclusive mixed martial arts league in Latin America.

Titan Fighting Championship

Titan Fighting Championship is an American mixed martial arts promotion based out of Florida, with notable alumni including Anthony Johnson, David Branch, Tim Elliot, James Krause, Brett Johns, Zak Cummings, and Alan Belcher.

BOXING:

CES Boxing

CES Boxing (Classic Entertainment & Sports Inc.) has a long history of delivering the best local boxing events in New England.

Lou Dibella’s Broadway Boxing

DiBella Entertainment created a rebirth for boxing in New York City with its popular series “Broadway Boxing,” which features up-and-coming fighters and promising contenders.

Roy Jones Jr. Boxing

After UFC FIGHT PASS showcased the final fight of his legendary career in 2018, the great Roy Jones Jr. returns to UFC’s streaming service with a monthly live boxing event featuring the sport’s rising title contenders.

GRAPPLING:

Submission Underground

Presented by Chael Sonnen, Submission Underground is a grappling event featuring top talent in combat sports

LETHWEI:

World Lethwei Championship

The ancient Burmese sport of Lethwei is considered the most aggressive martial art in the world. Using slightly modified rules, the World Lethwei Championship brings world-class production values to the ancient Burmese art.

KICKBOXING:

Xtreme Fight Night

Xtreme Fight Night (XFN) is Oklahoma's premier mixed martial arts promotion.

To sign up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com, or download the UFC app.