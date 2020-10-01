 Skip to main content
Fight Pass

UFC Fight Pass Show Stoppers

The UFC Fight Pass Early Prelims usually deliver in a big way, take a look back at some show stopping performances and make sure you don't miss the UFC 255 prelims on Fight Pass.
By Walker Van Wey • Nov. 15, 2020

With UFC 255 on the horizon and fighters like Dana White’s Contender Series standout Louis Cosce gracing the FIGHT PASS Early Prelims, it’s important to show the “main card” fans what they’re missing by skipping the prelims!

 

Performance of the Night: Godofredo Pepey – UFC Natal

 

Godofredo "Pepey" Castro knocks out Noad Lahat with a flying knee in their featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Ginasio Nelio Dias on March 23, 2014 in Natal, Brazil. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Godofredo "Pepey" Castro knocks out Noad Lahat with a flying knee in their featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Ginasio Nelio Dias on March 23, 2014 in Natal, Brazil. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Not exactly riding high off his TUF Brazil finals performance, Godofredo Pepey found himself 1-3 in the UFC and looking for a big bounce back performance against Noad Lahat. Pepey led off the night with his home crowd behind him and landed a flying knee that cut the lights completely out, landing him an extra $50K.
Other fighters on the card: Mauricio Rua, C.B. Dollaway, Mairbek Taisumov, Thiago Santos, Jussier Formiga, Scott Jorgensen

Watch Godofredo Pepey vs Noad Lahat here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/32546/noad-lahat-vs-godofredo-pepey-ufc-fight-night

Performance of the Night: Yancy Medeiros - UFC 203

Yancy Medeiros submits Sean Spencer in their welterweight bout during the UFC 203 event at Quicken Loans Arena on September 10, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Yancy Medeiros submits Sean Spencer in their welterweight bout during the UFC 203 event at Quicken Loans Arena on September 10, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

If it wasn’t the rear naked choke that Medeiros used to finish Sean Spencer, it was likely going to be his use of leg kicks. If it wasn’t the leg kicks it was likely going to be the body kicks. If it wasn’t the body kicks, it was likely going to be the left hand. It was very clear Medeiros had the fight pretty well locked up and had a bonus coming his way, but when he woke the crowd up with a head kick before finishing Spencer off, it was almost a guarantee he’d be taking home an extra $50K.
Other fighters on the card: Stipe Miocic, Alistair Overeem, Fabricio Werdum, Urijah Faber, Jimmie Rivera

Watch Yancy Medeiros vs Sean Spencer here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/44063/yancy-medeiros-vs-sean-spencer-ufc-203

Performance of the Night: Lando Vannata - UFC 206

Lando Vannata knocks down John Makdessi with a kick in their lightweight bout during the UFC 206 event inside the Air Canada Centre on December 10, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Lando Vannata knocks down John Makdessi with a kick in their lightweight bout during the UFC 206 event inside the Air Canada Centre on December 10, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images).jpg

How does one follow up one of the greatest debut performances of all-time? By landing the seventh wheel kick finish in UFC history and taking bonus money out of some of the UFC’s most notorious bonus factories.
Other fighters on the card: Anthony Pettis, Tim Kennedy, Kelvin Gastelum, Misha Cirkunov, Drew Dober

Watch Lando Vannata vs John Makdessi here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/48587/lando-vannata-vs-john-makdessi-ufc-206

Performance of the Night: Roosevelt Roberts - TUF 28 Finale

Roosevelt Roberts kicks Darrell Horcher during The Ultimate Fighter Finale event inside The Pearl concert theater at Palms Casino Resort on November 30, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images).jpg
Roosevelt Roberts kicks Darrell Horcher during The Ultimate Fighter Finale event inside The Pearl concert theater at Palms Casino Resort on November 30, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images).jpg

It was all on the line for Darrell Horcher at the Heavy Hitters Finale. The man who once shared the Octagon with Khabib Nurmagomedov, theoretically, should have no trouble with a debuting Roosevelt Roberts. Yet after surviving nearly the entire first round on the wrong side of a Roosevelt Roberts striking clinic, Horcher found himself inside Roberts’ favorite submission: The guillotine.
Other fighters on the card: Pedro Munhoz, Bryan Caraway, Tim Means, Edmen Shahbazyan, Rafael Dos Anjos

Watch Roosevelt Roberts vs Darrell Horcher here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/88494/roosevelt-roberts-vs-darrell-horcher-tuf-28-finale

Fight of the Night: Lauren Murphy vs Kelly Faszholz - UFC Pittsburgh

Lauren Murphy (top) punches Faszholz in their women's bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Consol Energy Center on February 21, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Lauren Murphy (top) punches Faszholz in their women's bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Consol Energy Center on February 21, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

While Lauren Murphy is very proud of the fact that she’s never been finished,, she leaves out just how exciting her fights can be when she’s taken to deep waters. After welcoming Kelly Faszholz to the Octagon for her UFC debut, Murphy and Faszholz exchanged blows for almost 15 minutes before Murphy landed a submission with only five seconds left in the fight.
Other fighters on the card: Anthony Smith, Cody Garbrandt, Dennis Bermudez, James Krause

Watch Lauren Murphy vs Kelly Faszholz here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/41969/lauren-murphy-vs-kelly-faszholz-ufc-fight-night

Relive all the can’t miss action of the FIGHT PASS Early Prelims on UFC FIGHT PASS and start your PPV day early by tuning into the UFC 255 Early Prelims on UFC FIGHT PASS!

Tags
UFC FIGHT PASS
prelims
Results

Khabib Nurmagomedov: Unparalleled, Unmatched and…

Lightweight Champion Retires With An Unprecendented Legacy Of Dominance

More
Bryce Mitchell grapples with Matt Sayles in their featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Capital One Arena on December 07, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Athletes

Rare MMA Twister Finishes

Watch These four Rare MMA Twister Finishes

Watch the Video
Gian Galang's art The Art of 8 Limbs celebrates the disciplines that combine the use of fists, elbows, knees, and shins, Muay Thai
Athletes

Bid For Your Chance To Win Original UFC Art

More