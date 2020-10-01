UFC Fight Pass Show Stoppers

Results
Performance of the Night: Godofredo Pepey – UFC Natal
Not exactly riding high off his TUF Brazil finals performance, Godofredo Pepey found himself 1-3 in the UFC and looking for a big bounce back performance against Noad Lahat. Pepey led off the night with his home crowd behind him and landed a flying knee that cut the lights completely out, landing him an extra $50K.
Other fighters on the card: Mauricio Rua, C.B. Dollaway, Mairbek Taisumov, Thiago Santos, Jussier Formiga, Scott Jorgensen
Watch Godofredo Pepey vs Noad Lahat here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/32546/noad-lahat-vs-godofredo-pepey-ufc-fight-night
Performance of the Night: Yancy Medeiros - UFC 203
If it wasn’t the rear naked choke that Medeiros used to finish Sean Spencer, it was likely going to be his use of leg kicks. If it wasn’t the leg kicks it was likely going to be the body kicks. If it wasn’t the body kicks, it was likely going to be the left hand. It was very clear Medeiros had the fight pretty well locked up and had a bonus coming his way, but when he woke the crowd up with a head kick before finishing Spencer off, it was almost a guarantee he’d be taking home an extra $50K.
Other fighters on the card: Stipe Miocic, Alistair Overeem, Fabricio Werdum, Urijah Faber, Jimmie Rivera
Watch Yancy Medeiros vs Sean Spencer here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/44063/yancy-medeiros-vs-sean-spencer-ufc-203
Performance of the Night: Lando Vannata - UFC 206
How does one follow up one of the greatest debut performances of all-time? By landing the seventh wheel kick finish in UFC history and taking bonus money out of some of the UFC’s most notorious bonus factories.
Other fighters on the card: Anthony Pettis, Tim Kennedy, Kelvin Gastelum, Misha Cirkunov, Drew Dober
Watch Lando Vannata vs John Makdessi here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/48587/lando-vannata-vs-john-makdessi-ufc-206
Performance of the Night: Roosevelt Roberts - TUF 28 Finale
It was all on the line for Darrell Horcher at the Heavy Hitters Finale. The man who once shared the Octagon with Khabib Nurmagomedov, theoretically, should have no trouble with a debuting Roosevelt Roberts. Yet after surviving nearly the entire first round on the wrong side of a Roosevelt Roberts striking clinic, Horcher found himself inside Roberts’ favorite submission: The guillotine.
Other fighters on the card: Pedro Munhoz, Bryan Caraway, Tim Means, Edmen Shahbazyan, Rafael Dos Anjos
Watch Roosevelt Roberts vs Darrell Horcher here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/88494/roosevelt-roberts-vs-darrell-horcher-tuf-28-finale
Fight of the Night: Lauren Murphy vs Kelly Faszholz - UFC Pittsburgh
While Lauren Murphy is very proud of the fact that she’s never been finished,, she leaves out just how exciting her fights can be when she’s taken to deep waters. After welcoming Kelly Faszholz to the Octagon for her UFC debut, Murphy and Faszholz exchanged blows for almost 15 minutes before Murphy landed a submission with only five seconds left in the fight.
Other fighters on the card: Anthony Smith, Cody Garbrandt, Dennis Bermudez, James Krause
Watch Lauren Murphy vs Kelly Faszholz here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/41969/lauren-murphy-vs-kelly-faszholz-ufc-fight-night
