UFC Fight Pass Show Stoppers

While Lauren Murphy is very proud of the fact that she’s never been finished,, she leaves out just how exciting her fights can be when she’s taken to deep waters. After welcoming Kelly Faszholz to the Octagon for her UFC debut, Murphy and Faszholz exchanged blows for almost 15 minutes before Murphy landed a submission with only five seconds left in the fight.

Other fighters on the card: Anthony Smith, Cody Garbrandt, Dennis Bermudez, James Krause

Watch Lauren Murphy vs Kelly Faszholz here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/41969/lauren-murphy-vs-kelly-faszholz-ufc-fight-night

