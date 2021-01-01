UFC Fight Pass Schedule

 Skip to main content
See Which Events You Can Watch On UFC Fight Pass This Week
By Walker Van Wey • Feb. 8, 2021

Friday, February 12: Titan FC 67 4:00pm PT

Friday, February 12: Lion Fight 63 6:00pm PT

Friday, February 12: LFA 99 6:00pm PT

Saturday, February 13: UFC 258 7pm PT

Saturday, February 13: Eternal 56 11:00pm PT

UFC 258 Countdown: Usman vs Burns - Full Episode
Friends become foes as Champion Kamaru Usman battles former teammate Gilbert Burns in a showdown for welterweight supremacy. Behold their friendship, their fallout, and their lives in this episode of UFC 258 Countdown.

With many faces both old and new coming your way, UFC FIGHT PASS has a jam packed week ahead.

On February 13th UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will attempt to defend his title against former teammate Gilbert Burns at UFC 258. Other bouts on the card include a flyweight showdown between Maycee Barber and Alexa Grasso, middleweights Kelvin Gastelum vs Ian Heinisch, bantamweight contenders Pedro Munhoz and Jimmie Rivera, as well as Maki Pitolo vs Julian Marquez.

Order UFC 258 On UFC Fight Pass

Muay Thai is back with the UFC FIGHT PASS debut of Lion Fight on Friday, February 12. One-armed striking sensation Jake Peacock looks to push his unbeaten streak to 5-0. Keeping the 100% finish rate is still the goal, but not the focus. Headlining the card is former GLORY standout Chris Tramell. Tramell has had his body and freedom held together by Scotch tape and bubble gum for the last five, six years. The return to the ring is exactly what the doctor ordered.

RELATED: Jake Peacock Dreamed Big And Became A Star

Titan FC features a pair of DWCS veterans in the main event, with 18-year-old ATT rising star Evelyn Martins in her second professional MMA bout.

UFC factory LFA is back for LFA 99 to close out Friday night, and Australia’s Eternal 56 comes your way immediately following UFC 258.

With UFC FIGHT PASS Storyline of the Year contenders coming your way, there’s never been a better time to sign up for UFC FIGHT PASS!

Tale of the Tape, Usman vs Covington
Free Fight: Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington | UFC 258

Kamaru Usman made his first title defense against Colby Covington at UFC 245 in 2019. Usman now makes his 3rd title defense vs Gilbert Burns at UFC 258 on Saturday, February 13.

Watch the Video
Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns UFC 258 Event Art
Usman vs Burns Main Event Preview | UFC 258

The welterweight title is on the line as champion Kamaru Usman takes on challenger Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC 258, live from Las Vegas on February 13.

Watch the Video
Former Teammates Usman & Burns Collide At UFC 258

HIGHLY ANTICIPTED WELTERWEIGHT TITLE BOUT  BETWEEN FORMER TEAMMATES (C) KAMARU USMAN AND (#2) GILBERT BURNS AT UFC 258

