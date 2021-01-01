UFC Fight Pass Schedule

Friends become foes as Champion Kamaru Usman battles former teammate Gilbert Burns in a showdown for welterweight supremacy. Behold their friendship, their fallout, and their lives in this episode of UFC 258 Countdown.

With many faces both old and new coming your way, UFC FIGHT PASS has a jam packed week ahead.

On February 13th UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will attempt to defend his title against former teammate Gilbert Burns at UFC 258. Other bouts on the card include a flyweight showdown between Maycee Barber and Alexa Grasso, middleweights Kelvin Gastelum vs Ian Heinisch, bantamweight contenders Pedro Munhoz and Jimmie Rivera, as well as Maki Pitolo vs Julian Marquez.

Muay Thai is back with the UFC FIGHT PASS debut of Lion Fight on Friday, February 12. One-armed striking sensation Jake Peacock looks to push his unbeaten streak to 5-0. Keeping the 100% finish rate is still the goal, but not the focus. Headlining the card is former GLORY standout Chris Tramell. Tramell has had his body and freedom held together by Scotch tape and bubble gum for the last five, six years. The return to the ring is exactly what the doctor ordered.

Titan FC features a pair of DWCS veterans in the main event, with 18-year-old ATT rising star Evelyn Martins in her second professional MMA bout.

UFC factory LFA is back for LFA 99 to close out Friday night, and Australia’s Eternal 56 comes your way immediately following UFC 258.

