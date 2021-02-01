UFC Fight Pass Schedule

Athletes
What You Can Watch This Week On UFC Fight Pass
Thursday, March 4: Roy Jones Jr. Boxing 7pm PT
Friday, March 5: iKON 5pm PT
Friday, March 5: FAC 7 7pm PT
Saturday, March 6: FCR 8 9am PT
Sunday, March 7: Fury FC 44 2:30pm PT
The first of many loaded weekends are upon us.
Fans of the sweet science rejoice as Roy Jones Jr. Boxing is back for the first event of the year to kick off the action for the week. The budding promotion that introduced the world to Bella Mir and Jonny Parsons is also back, as iKON Fighting Federation returns for iKON 5 with Jason “The Kid” Knight headlining the show.
FAC, the brainchild of UFC welterweight and coach James Krause, is live Friday night. Anybody keeping up with the UFC knows that with the hot streak Krause-produced fighters are on, blood will be spilled and finishes will come in a fast and furious fashion. With a 7pm start time, it’s an accessible card that will be hard to turn away from.
Pregame the stacked UFC 259 card with a trip to Sweden for FCR 8. Fight Club Rush kicks off at 9am on the west coast and showcases more of the European market missed by many Stateside fans.
Last, but not least, decompress from the UFC action by tuning into Fury FC 44 Sunday at 2:30pm. The unusual Sunday afternoon timeslot usually allotted to the BJJ crews is granted to another UFC FIGHT PASS newcomer. The promotion who brought stars such as Alex Morono, Jonathan Martinez and Ryan Spann comes as the perfect seal to the week.
The hottest MMA action on Earth can be found ONLY on UFC FIGHT PASS!
