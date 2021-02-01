UFC Fight Pass Schedule

The first of many loaded weekends are upon us.

Fans of the sweet science rejoice as Roy Jones Jr. Boxing is back for the first event of the year to kick off the action for the week. The budding promotion that introduced the world to Bella Mir and Jonny Parsons is also back, as iKON Fighting Federation returns for iKON 5 with Jason “The Kid” Knight headlining the show.

FAC, the brainchild of UFC welterweight and coach James Krause, is live Friday night. Anybody keeping up with the UFC knows that with the hot streak Krause-produced fighters are on, blood will be spilled and finishes will come in a fast and furious fashion. With a 7pm start time, it’s an accessible card that will be hard to turn away from.