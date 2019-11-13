UFC Fight Pass Reaches Exclusive Multi-Year Deal With LFA

LFA currently has alumni in every UFC weight class, 31 of whom are ranked, including former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm, UFC featherweight Brian Ortega, UFC light heavyweight Dominick Reyes, UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes, and UFC women’s flyweight Maycee Barber.

“It’s great to have LFA as the newest member of the UFC FIGHT PASS family,” said UFC President Dana White. “LFA has a long tradition of developing fighters that go on to compete at the next level, whether its Dana White’s Contender Series, The Ultimate Fighter, or on the biggest stage with UFC. I’m thrilled to give these up-and-coming fighters a platform to showcase their abilities, while also providing a new home for LFA.”

“I couldn’t be more excited about partnering with UFC FIGHT PASS,” said LFA CEO Ed Soares. “With LFA being the industry leader in developing talent and UFC being the industry leader in our sport, it’s a partnership that has all of the ingredients for success.”

“This new partnership with UFC FIGHT PASS allows us to streamline our promotional schedule and target our best markets for the 2020 season,” said LFA President Sven Bean. “I’m excited to return to work with some of our top venue partners across the country, while developing strategic relationships in some new markets as well. We will continue to bring top level production to MMA fans from coast to coast.”