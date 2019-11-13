UFC Fight Pass Reaches Exclusive Multi-Year Deal With LFA

UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, and Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) today announced a multi-year streaming agreement in which UFC FIGHT PASS will serve as the exclusive global streaming provider for LFA events. The inaugural event under this deal, LFA 78, will take place on Friday, November 15, live from the Bell County Expo Center in Belton, Texas, at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.
Under the terms of the new agreement, UFC FIGHT PASS will live stream two remaining events in 2019, 20 events in 2020, and 24 events in 2021. In addition to live LFA events, subscribers of UFC FIGHT PASS will also have access to the entire LFA event library starting in 2020.
Historically, a total of 176 LFA athletes have transitioned to UFC, including UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, and UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.
LFA currently has alumni in every UFC weight class, 31 of whom are ranked, including former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm, UFC featherweight Brian Ortega, UFC light heavyweight Dominick Reyes, UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes, and UFC women’s flyweight Maycee Barber.
“It’s great to have LFA as the newest member of the UFC FIGHT PASS family,” said UFC President Dana White. “LFA has a long tradition of developing fighters that go on to compete at the next level, whether its Dana White’s Contender Series, The Ultimate Fighter, or on the biggest stage with UFC. I’m thrilled to give these up-and-coming fighters a platform to showcase their abilities, while also providing a new home for LFA.”
“I couldn’t be more excited about partnering with UFC FIGHT PASS,” said LFA CEO Ed Soares. “With LFA being the industry leader in developing talent and UFC being the industry leader in our sport, it’s a partnership that has all of the ingredients for success.”
“This new partnership with UFC FIGHT PASS allows us to streamline our promotional schedule and target our best markets for the 2020 season,” said LFA President Sven Bean. “I’m excited to return to work with some of our top venue partners across the country, while developing strategic relationships in some new markets as well. We will continue to bring top level production to MMA fans from coast to coast.”
“This new relationship will only strengthen LFA as a premium provider of talent to UFC,” said LFA Vice President Mark Bieri. “I look forward to working with our existing roster and also signing new talent as we continue to provide a worldwide platform for young fighters.”
To sign up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com