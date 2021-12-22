The UFC Fight Pass Nominees For 2021

Submission of the Year

Stevie Ray – Polaris 18 (Twister)

Andres Luna Martinetti – UWC 30 (Calf Slicer)

Jonathan Piersma – CFFC 94 (Omoplata)

Felipe Fogolin – CJJ Middleweights (Japanese Necktie)

Interview of the Year

Brok Weaver – iKON 6

Solomon Renfro – CFFC 95

Jonny Parsons iKON 7

Merab Dvalishvili – Fury Pro Grappling 2

Folly of the Year

Lion Fight loses power mid round – Lion Fight 66

Sean Strickland gives up back taunting – SUG 29

Sylwester Miller gets DQed after 4 headbutts – Cage Warriors 121

A Ring Announcer to remember – AKA 13

Nickname of the Year

“Half-Ass” Chance Thackston – Lion Fight 64

Candice “Candi Crush” Mitchell – Lion Fight 63

Myron “Light Skin Dynamite” Dennis – LFA 99

Roderick “Explosive Thin Man” Stewart – XFN 369



Event of the Year

LFA 100

CFFC 100

Fury Pro Grappling 2

Cage Warriors 128

Other categories: Podcast of the Year

Poster of the Year

FIGHT PASS Graduate of the Year

Storyline of the Year

Journalist of the Year

Who will go home happy? Who will go home empty handed? Find out on Tuesday, December 28th!

