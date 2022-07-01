UFC FIGHT PASS LAUNCHES PODCAST NETWORK FEATURING EXCLUSIVE CONTENT

LAS VEGAS – UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading streaming service for combat sports, today announced the launch of UFC Fight Pass Podcast Central, the home for UFC and MMA-centric podcasts hosted by some of the most knowledgeable insiders in the sport.

UFC Fight Pass Podcast Central will be the one-stop destination for hardcore UFC fans looking to engage in the most in-depth debate, conversation, and commentary about UFC and the world of MMA. The UFC Fight Pass Podcast Central hub is available now on UFC FIGHT PASS with new episodes as well as with archived episodes from select shows.

UFC Fight Pass Podcast Central will be anchored by UFC Unfiltered, the groundbreaking MMA podcast hosted by former UFC Welterweight champion and UFC Hall of Famer Matt Serra and comedian Jim Norton. Joining UFC Unfiltered will be a collection of shows featuring high-level analysis and insight from MMA commentators such as UFC play-by-play announcer Jon Anik; UFC announcer Brendan Fitzgerald; veteran voice of European MMA John Gooden; and long-time MMA analyst TJ De Santis.

The podcasts will also feature observations and opinions from current and former MMA fighters, including former UFC Lightweight contender and co-host of Dana White’s Contender Series Din Thomas; UFC Strawweight mainstays Jessica Penna and Angela Hill; UFC veteran fighter Ashlee-Evans Smith; and former Lightweight title challenger Kenny Florian. In addition,MMA superfans Rossco Cadwell and Barry Moore give insight from a fan’s point of view.

“UFC Fight Pass Podcast Central is a great way to create deeper engagement with our subscribers to complement all of the premium live combat sports events we offer on UFC FIGHT PASS,” said Crowley Sullivan, Vice President and General Manager, UFC FIGHT PASS. “This initial line up of podcasts is just the beginning. We have a long waiting list of talent anxious to be added to the platform to share their views, opinions, experiences, and stories with UFC’s die-hard fan base.”

UFC Fight Pass Podcast Central line up of podcasts will include:

UFC Unfiltered

Former UFC Welterweight champion and Hall of Famer Matt Serra co-hosts with comedian Jim Norton in one of the most entertaining podcasts on the platform. As UFC's first audio series, UFC Unfiltered set the mold for MMA podcasts to follow. Boasting over 600 episodes, UFC Unfiltered delivers everything, including pre- and post-fight analysis, industry stories, observations, opinions and interviews with UFC sources, fighters, and celebrity fans.

Extra Rounds

A one-of-a-kind podcast covering MMA streamed live on UFC FIGHT PASS and Facebook. Join host TJ De Santis as he gets you caught up with everything happening inside UFC. Plus, co-hosts Vanessa Demopoulos, Din Thomas, and Ray Longo break down the latest fights from UFC and MMA events from all over the world.

The Lover and the Fighter

ESPN South Florida media personality Josh "Brother Love" Cohen and UFC pioneer and analyst Din Thomas host the fastest fifteen-minutes of fight talk on the planet. Real, raw, insightful, and opinionated, you'll always know exactly where these two outspoken, comedic personalities stand on MMA's biggest stars and stories.

Fitz Nation

UFC announcer Brendan Fitzgerald goes in-depth with UFC fighters, coaches and broadcasters in this long form interview show about the life and career of top performers in the world of MMA. Hear from the best about their unique journeys and what it took to get to the top.

Sex and Violence with Rebel Girl

UFC veteran fighter Ashlee “Rebel Girl” Evans-Smith Interviews top level MMA fighters about love, romance, and dating, offering new spin on the other “hot” topics in MMA.

The Two Straws

UFC Strawweight mainstays Jessica Penne and Angela Hill give you the lowdown on what’s going down in the world of MMA.

The Gambler’s Perspective

A weekly video podcast where leading betting analyst Gianni "The Greek" Karalis and MMA oddsmaker Nick Kalikas break down UFC events each week and talk about some of the most important match ups in the world of MMA wagering.

The Anik and Florian Podcast

Two of the best minds in MMA take you inside the sport like only they can. Former Lightweight title challenger Kenny Florian joins UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik to provide the most educated fight analysis in combat sports.

The Energized Show

Rossco Cadwell and Barry Moore, two passionate fight fans out of Dublin, Ireland, host The Energized Show, featuring interviews with the hottest prospects from European promotions like Cage Warriors, UAE Warriors, FCR and CFS.

Octagon Side

Join Veteran voice of European MMA John Gooden in learning about the best talent from the UK, including European MMA prospects showcased on UFC FIGHT PASS.

UFC Fight Pass Podcast Central will only be available to UFC FIGHT PASS subscribers. To sign up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com or download the UFC app.