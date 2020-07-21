UFC FIGHT PASS LAUNCHES IN JAPAN

“Japan is a pioneer in the sport of MMA, with a fanbase that is knowledgeable, sophisticated, and always hungry for more,” said Kevin Chang, SVP, UFC Asia. “We are excited to showcase all that UFC FIGHT PASS has to offer, including the very best in UFC, local and international MMA, and a variety of other combat sports events.”

The new interface will be entirely in Japanese including event titles, fight cards, and program descriptions. Fight fans can also search using keywords in Japanese to access content on the platform.

Starting with UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: WHITTAKER vs. TILL on Sunday, July 26, at 9:00 a.m. JST (Saturday, July 25, at 8:00 p.m. ET), all live UFC events on UFC FIGHT PASS will feature Japanese commentary. Taking place on UFC FIGHT ISLAND™ in Abu Dhabi, former UFC middleweight champion and No. 1-ranked Robert Whittaker faces No. 5-ranked Darren Till in the main event. In the co-main event, former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua takes on Antonio Rogerio Nogueira in a light heavyweight bout.

In addition to UFC events, UFC FIGHT PASS will broadcast more than 200 live events from Invicta FC, LFA, QUINTET, Roy Jones Jr. Boxing, and more. UFC FIGHT PASS will also feature a vast archive of past UFC events, including every season of The Ultimate Fighter®, Best of Strikeforce®, PRIDE®, WEC®, Pancrase, and other top brands featured in the world’s largest fight library.

Subscribers also have access to new original programs on UFC FIGHT PASS, including UFC Year of the Fighter, Fightlore, UFC Fight Physics, and Knockouts Only, with each featuring Japanese subtitles.

Additionally, UFC FIGHT PASS offers videos in 1080p resolution and multi-view for desktop, allowing users to watch multiple live streams simultaneously. Subscribers can also access UFC FIGHT PASS’ 24/7 linear channel and the Downloads-to-Go feature, allowing users to watch content offline.

Any new UFC FIGHT PASS subscribers in Japan who sign up Wednesday, July 22 through Friday, August 7, will get a 7-day free trial starting from the day they subscribe. Pricing options include the Ultimate Monthly package for 2799 JPY per month (US $26.09) and the Ultimate Annual package priced at 26899 JPY per year (US $250.69).

To sign up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com or download the UFC app.