Throughout the month of February, UFC will highlight the personal stories of African American and Black UFC athletes, past and present, while celebrating their significance in promoting and growing UFC and the sport of mixed martial arts. UFC Fight Pass has launched its Fighter of the Day campaign, featuring exclusive content related to various African American and Black athletes across its platform.

2022 Fighter of the Day Schedule:

February 1: Kamaru Usman

February 2: Angela Hill

February 3: Aljamain Sterling

February 4: Alex Caceres

February 7: Derrick Lewis

February 9: Jared Cannonier

February 11: Israel Adesanya

February 15: Kevin Holland

February 17: Leon Edwards

February 18: Jamahal Hill

February 21: Ciryl Gane

February 22: Curtis Blaydes

February 23: Rashad Evans

February 24: Anthony Smith

February 25: Daniel Cormier

February 28: Din Thomas