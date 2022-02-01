 Skip to main content
By UFC Staff Report • Feb. 1, 2022

UFC, is proud to celebrate Black History Month. UFC’s 2022 campaign will commemorate Black History Month by acknowledging the achievements made by African American and Black UFC athletes throughout the organization’s history.

Throughout the month of February, UFC will highlight the personal stories of African American and Black UFC athletes, past and present, while celebrating their significance in promoting and growing UFC and the sport of mixed martial arts. UFC Fight Pass has launched its Fighter of the Day campaign, featuring exclusive content related to various African American and Black athletes across its platform.

UFC Fight Pass: Fighter of the Day

2022 Fighter of the Day Schedule:

February 1: Kamaru Usman
February 2: Angela Hill
February 3: Aljamain Sterling
February 4: Alex Caceres
February 7: Derrick Lewis
February 9: Jared Cannonier
February 11: Israel Adesanya
February 15: Kevin Holland
February 17: Leon Edwards
February 18: Jamahal Hill
February 21: Ciryl Gane
February 22: Curtis Blaydes
February 23: Rashad Evans
February 24: Anthony Smith
February 25: Daniel Cormier
February 28: Din Thomas

