UFC FIGHT PASS INVITATIONAL RETURNS TO ACTION AT UFC APEX ON SUNDAY, MARCH 3

LAS VEGAS, FEB 16, 2024 – UFC FIGHT PASS, the world’s leading streaming service for combat sports, today announced UFC FIGHT PASS INVITATIONAL 6, a competitive Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) competition that will feature some of the biggest names in grappling, including Craig Jones, Rafael Lovato, Nicky Rodriguez, and Roberto Jimenez The event will stream live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 3, at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.

In the main event, fan favorites Craig Jones and Rafael Lovato will square off against each other for the first time in their careers. Jones, an IBJJF no gi world champion and winner of the FIGHT PASS Invitational 4 in 2023, also serves as the head grappling coach for UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Jones has had a prolific grappling career and looks to further cement his legacy by facing Rafael Lovato, the first non-Brazilian to win the CBJJ Brazilian National Championship as a black belt.

In the co-main event, Nicky Rodriguez and Roberto Jimenez battle for bragging rights in the tie-breaking third match of their trilogy. The two last met at the FIGHT PASS Invitational 4 in June of 2023 where Rodriguez avenged his previous loss to Jimenez.

Additional bouts on the card include:

Absolute: Nicholas Meregali vs. Matheus Diniz

215 lbs.: Mason Fowler vs. Pedro Marinho

Absolute: Victor Hugo vs. Roosevelt Sousa

175 lbs.: Ronaldo Junior vs. Kody Steele

185 lbs.: Jay Rodriguez vs. Mateo Cardona

125 lbs.: Gigi Canuto vs. Denise Gomes

165 lbs.: Ben Eddy vs. Shane Shapiro

145 lbs.: Raquel Canuto vs. Karol Rosa

Tickets for the UFC FIGHT PASS INVITATIONAL 6 are on sale now and available for purchase through AXS by clicking here.

UFC FIGHT PASS features live events from dozens of combat sports promotions from around the world. Subscribers of the platform also have 24/7 access to the world’s largest fight library, featuring over 20,000 bouts, as well as every fight in UFC history.

To sign up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com, or download the UFC app.