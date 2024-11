On Thursday, December 5, Musumeci takes the FPI mats for the first time. Musemeci will be taking on veteran BJJ star Felipe Machado in a 138lb match under the FPI ruleset.

WATCH: Mikey Musumeci Pre-Match Interview

The card also features the return of one of BJJs most exciting competitors, Renato Canuto, who will be put to the test against 3x NCAA wrestling champion Jason Nolf. FPI 9 will also showcase matches from top grapplers such as Ronaldo Junior, Jonnatas Gracie, Damien Anderson, Raquel Canuto, and more!

Full Fight Card:

Main Event: 135 pounds - Mikey Musumeci vs Felipe Machado

175 pounds - Jason Nolf vs Renato Canuto

180 pounds - Nick Mataya vs Ronaldo Junior

185 pounds - Kyle Chambers vs Jonnatas Gracie

140 pounds - Raquel Canuto vs Michele Oliveira

Watch Live on UFC FIGHT PASS | Rules and Scoring

205 pounds - Ryan Aitken vs Gabriel Almeida

155 pounds - Maggie Grindatti Lira vs Giovanna Carneiro

155 pounds - Damien Anderson vs Sandrey Silva

210 pounds - Michael Pixley vs Luccas Lira

105 pounds - Shelby Murphey vs Lavinia Barbosa