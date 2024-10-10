Announcements
See The Match Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Winners And More From UFC APEX In Las Vegas
Headlined by the winningest athlete in UFC Fight Pass Invitational history Nick Rodriguez and surging grappling prospect Michael Pixley, UFC Fight Pass Invitational 8 is bringing the heat.
Fresh off winning the one million dollar prize at the Craig Jones Invitational, ‘NickyRod’ is looking to further solidify himself as the world’s best grappler at FPI 8. The card also features a highly anticipated rematch between high flying veteran Renato Canuto and ADCC bronze medalist PJ Barch. Catch all the action on October 10, live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS at 8pm ET/5pm PT.
FIGHT PASS Invitational 8 Results
FIGHT PASS Invitational 8 Match Results
155 pounds - Pedro Falcao defeats Cristian Guzman in overtime on points (8-0)
Catchweight (215 lbs) - Gabriel Almeida defeats Johan Oosthuysen in overtime on points [3 - (-1)]
135 Pounds - Cassia Moura defeats Cindy Ung in overtime on points (6-0)
155 Pounds - Gabriel Sousa vs Josh Cisneros
145 Pounds - Raquel Canuto vs Gabrielle McComb
170 Pounds - Andy Varela vs Dante Leon
185 Pounds - Isaque Bahiense vs Ronaldo Souza Junior
Co-Main Event: 170 Pounds - Renato Canuto vs PJ Barch
Main Event: Absolute - Nicky Rodriguez (231 pounds) vs Michael Pixley (222 pounds)
