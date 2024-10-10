 Skip to main content
UFC Fight Pass

FIGHT PASS Invitational 8 Results

See The Match Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Winners And More From UFC APEX In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report • Oct. 11, 2024

Headlined by the winningest athlete in UFC Fight Pass Invitational history Nick Rodriguez and surging grappling prospect Michael Pixley, UFC Fight Pass Invitational 8 is bringing the heat.

Fresh off winning the one million dollar prize at the Craig Jones Invitational, ‘NickyRod’ is looking to further solidify himself as the world’s best grappler at FPI 8. The card also features a highly anticipated rematch between high flying veteran Renato Canuto and ADCC bronze medalist PJ Barch. Catch all the action on October 10, live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

  • Cassia Moura defeats Cindy Ung in overtime on points (6-0)
  • Gabriel Almeida defeats Johan Oosthuysen in overtime on points [3 - (-1)]
  • Pedro Falcao defeats Cristian Guzman in overtime on points (8-0)
FIGHT PASS Invitational 8 Match Results

155 pounds - Pedro Falcao defeats Cristian Guzman in overtime on points (8-0)

Pedro Falcao prepares to face Cristian Guzman during the UFC Fight Pass Invitational 8 event on October 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Pedro Falcao prepares to face Cristian Guzman during the UFC Fight Pass Invitational 8 event on October 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Catchweight (215 lbs) - Gabriel Almeida defeats Johan Oosthuysen in overtime on points [3 - (-1)]

Gabriel Almeida grapples Johan Oosthuysen during the UFC Fight Pass Invitational 8 event on October 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Gabriel Almeida grapples Johan Oosthuysen during the UFC Fight Pass Invitational 8 event on October 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

135 Pounds - Cassia Moura defeats Cindy Ung in overtime on points (6-0)

Cassia Moura grapples Cindy Ung during the UFC Fight Pass Invitational 8 event on October 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Cassia Moura grapples Cindy Ung during the UFC Fight Pass Invitational 8 event on October 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

155 Pounds - Gabriel Sousa vs Josh Cisneros

145 Pounds - Raquel Canuto vs Gabrielle McComb

170 Pounds - Andy Varela vs Dante Leon

185 Pounds  - Isaque Bahiense vs Ronaldo Souza Junior

Co-Main Event: 170 Pounds - Renato Canuto vs PJ Barch

Main Event:  Absolute - Nicky Rodriguez (231 pounds) vs Michael Pixley (222 pounds)

