 Skip to main content
UFC Fight Pass

UFC FIGHT PASS Invitational 8

The UFC FIGHT PASS Invitational returns Thursday, October 10
By UFC Staff Report • Oct. 3, 2024

Headlined by the winningest athlete in UFC Fight Pass Invitational history Nick Rodriguez and surging grappling prospect Michael Pixley, UFC Fight Pass Invitational 8 is bringing the heat.

Fresh off winning the one million dollar prize at the Craig Jones Invitational, ‘NickyRod’ is looking to further solidify himself as the world’s best grappler at FPI 8. The card also features a highly anticipated rematch between high flying veteran Renato Canuto and ADCC bronze medalist PJ Barch. Catch all the action on October 10, live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS!

Watch Live on UFC FIGHT PASS | Rules and Scoring

Full Fight Card: 

Main Event:  Absolute - Nicky Rodriguez vs Michael Pixley

Co-Main Event: 170lbs - Renato Canuto vs PJ Barch

185 lbs  - Isaque Bahiense vs Ronaldo Souza Junior

170 lbs - Andy Varela vs Dante Leon

145 lbs - Raquel Canuto vs Gabrielle McComb

FPI 8 Event Preview and Past Matches

155 lbs - Gabriel Sousa vs Josh Cisneros

135 lbs - Cassia Moura vs Cindy Ung

Catchweight (215 lbs) - Gabriel Almeida vs Johan Oosthuysen

155 lbs - Pedro Falcao vs Cristian Guzman

Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic, Live From Madison Square Garden In New York, New York On November 16, 2024
Announcements

Jon Jones And Stipe Miocic Headline UFC 309 In New…

Heavyweight Gold Goes Up For Grabs; Charles Oliveira And Michael Chandler Rematch In New York City At UFC 309

More
John Gooden anchors the broadcast during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 06, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Special Feature

John Gooden | 10 Moments From 10 Years

Veteran Broadcaster Reflects On His First Decade In UFC With Some Of His Favorite Memories

More
Nicky Rodriguez reacts after his victory against Mason Fowler during the UFC Fight Pass Invitational 7 event at UFC APEX on May 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
UFC Fight Pass

Nicky Rod Gives Himself A Leg Up Across The Board |…

Nicky Rod Hasn’t Become The Face Of Submission Grappling By Lacking Confidence, And While He’s Friends With FPI 8 Opponent Michael Pixley, How Does He See Various Competitions Play

More