The UFC FIGHT PASS Invitational returns Thursday, October 10
By UFC Staff Report
• Oct. 3, 2024
Headlined by the winningest athlete in UFC Fight Pass Invitational history Nick Rodriguez and surging grappling prospect Michael Pixley, UFC Fight Pass Invitational 8 is bringing the heat.
Fresh off winning the one million dollar prize at the Craig Jones Invitational, ‘NickyRod’ is looking to further solidify himself as the world’s best grappler at FPI 8. The card also features a highly anticipated rematch between high flying veteran Renato Canuto and ADCC bronze medalist PJ Barch. Catch all the action on October 10, live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS!