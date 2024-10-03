UFC FIGHT PASS Invitational 8

Fresh off winning the one million dollar prize at the Craig Jones Invitational, ‘NickyRod’ is looking to further solidify himself as the world’s best grappler at FPI 8. The card also features a highly anticipated rematch between high flying veteran Renato Canuto and ADCC bronze medalist PJ Barch. Catch all the action on October 10, live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS!

Full Fight Card:

Main Event: Absolute - Nicky Rodriguez vs Michael Pixley

Co-Main Event: 170lbs - Renato Canuto vs PJ Barch

185 lbs - Isaque Bahiense vs Ronaldo Souza Junior

170 lbs - Andy Varela vs Dante Leon

145 lbs - Raquel Canuto vs Gabrielle McComb

FPI 8 Event Preview and Past Matches

155 lbs - Gabriel Sousa vs Josh Cisneros

135 lbs - Cassia Moura vs Cindy Ung

Catchweight (215 lbs) - Gabriel Almeida vs Johan Oosthuysen

155 lbs - Pedro Falcao vs Cristian Guzman