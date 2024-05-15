See The Match Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Winners And More From UFC APEX In Las Vegas
May. 16, 2024
With two nearly identical runs of dominance and starpower Nick Rodriguez and Mason Fowler finally meet in the biggest stage in submission grappling, the FIGHT PASS Invitational 7 main event.
The co-main features one of the most exciting UFC lightweights in the game, Renato Moicano stepping back on to the grappling mat against Submission Hunter Pro champion Cristian Guzman.
Submission grappling staples Kaynan Duarte and Luke Griffith look to send a message to the absolute division and Renato Canuto and Aaron Wilson look to add another chapter to their growing rivalry. Also featured on the card are the future of the sport in Jay Rodriguez, Helena Crevar and many more and it all does down May 15, 2024 LIVE from the UFC Apexat 8pm ET/5pm PT.
UFC FIGHT PASS Invitational 7 Results
145 Pounds Bout: Helena Crevar vs Aurélie Le Vern
195 Pounds Bout: Oliver Taza vs Pedro Rocha
185 Pounds Bout: Piter Frank vs Rafael Domingoes
145 Pounds Bout: Raquel Canuto vs Aislin O'Connell
185 Pounds Bout: Jay Rodriguez vs Jonnatas Gracie
170 Pounds Bout: Renato Canuto vs Aaron Wilson
200 Pounds Bout: Giancarlo Bodoni vs Gabriel Arges
Absolute Bout: Kaynan Durate vs Luke Griffith
170 Pounds Co-Main Bout: Renato Moicano vs Cristian Guzman
Absolute Main Event: Nicky Rodriguez vs Mason Fowler