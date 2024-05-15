UFC FIGHT PASS Invitational 7 Results

The co-main features one of the most exciting UFC lightweights in the game, Renato Moicano stepping back on to the grappling mat against Submission Hunter Pro champion Cristian Guzman.

Submission grappling staples Kaynan Duarte and Luke Griffith look to send a message to the absolute division and Renato Canuto and Aaron Wilson look to add another chapter to their growing rivalry. Also featured on the card are the future of the sport in Jay Rodriguez, Helena Crevar and many more and it all does down May 15, 2024 LIVE from the UFC Apex at 8pm ET/5pm PT.