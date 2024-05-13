UFC Fight Pass Invitational 7

With two nearly identical runs of dominance and starpower Nick Rodriguez and Mason Fowler finally meet in the biggest stage in submission grappling, the FIGHT PASS Invitational 7 main event. The co-main features One of the most exciting UFC lightweights in the game, Renato Moicano stepping back on to the grappling mat against Submission Hunter Pro champion Cristian Guzman. Submission grappling staples Kaynan Duarte and Luke Griffith look to send a message to the absolute division and Renato Canuto and Aaron Wilson look to add another chapter to their growing rivalry. Also featured on the card are the future of the sport in Jay Rodriguez, Helena Crevar and many more and it all does down May 15, 2024 LIVE from the UFC Apex!
FULL FIGHT CARD:
Main Event - Absolute
Nick Rodriguez vs Mason Fowler
Co-Main Event - 170lbs
Renato Moicano vs Cristian Guzman
Absolute
Kanyan Duarte vs Luke Griffith
200lbs
Giancarlo Bodoni vs Gabriel Arges
170lbs
Reanto Canuto vs Aaron Wilson
185lbs
Jay Rodriguez vs Johnatas Gracie
145lbs
Raquel Canuto vs Aislin O'Connell
185lbs
Piter Frank vs Rafael Domingos
195lbs
Oliver Taza vs Pedro Rocha
145lbs
Helen Crevar vs Aurélie Le Vern