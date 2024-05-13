 Skip to main content
UFC Fight Pass Invitational 7

May. 10, 2024

With two nearly identical runs of dominance and starpower Nick Rodriguez and Mason Fowler finally meet in the biggest stage in submission grappling, the FIGHT PASS Invitational 7 main event. The co-main features One of the most exciting UFC lightweights in the game, Renato Moicano stepping back on to the grappling mat against Submission Hunter Pro champion Cristian Guzman. Submission grappling staples Kaynan Duarte and Luke Griffith look to send a message to the absolute division and Renato Canuto and Aaron Wilson look to add another chapter to their growing rivalry. Also featured on the card are the future of the sport in Jay Rodriguez, Helena Crevar and many more and it all does down May 15, 2024 LIVE from the UFC Apex!

FULL FIGHT CARD:

Main Event - Absolute

Nick Rodriguez vs Mason Fowler

Co-Main Event - 170lbs

Renato Moicano vs Cristian Guzman

Absolute

Kanyan Duarte vs Luke Griffith

200lbs

Giancarlo Bodoni vs Gabriel Arges

170lbs

Reanto Canuto vs Aaron Wilson

185lbs

Jay Rodriguez vs Johnatas Gracie

145lbs

Raquel Canuto vs Aislin O'Connell

185lbs

Piter Frank vs Rafael Domingos

195lbs

Oliver Taza vs Pedro Rocha

145lbs

Helen Crevar vs Aurélie Le Vern

Watch Live on UFC FIGHT PASS on May 15 starting at 5pm PT.

