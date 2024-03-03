Interviews
In the main event, fan favorites Craig Jones and Rafael Lovato Jr. will square off against each other for the first time in their careers. Jones, an IBJJF no gi world champion and winner of the Fight Pass Invitational 4 in 2023, also serves as the head grappling coach for former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Jones has had a prolific grappling career and looks to further cement his legacy by facing Lovato Jr., the first non-Brazilian to win the CBJJ Brazilian National Championship as a black belt, in the main event.
In the co-main event, Nicky Rodriguez and Roberto Jimenez battle for bragging rights in the tie-breaking third match of their trilogy. The two last met at the FIGHT PASS Invitational 4 in June of 2023 where Rodriguez avenged his previous loss to Jimenez.
The event will stream live on UFC Fight Pass at 9pm ET/6pm PT.
- Ronaldo Junior defeats Kody Steele via unanimous judges' decision
- Jay Rodriguez defeats Jonnatha Alves via submission (rear-naked-choke) at 2:27 of the overtime round
- Gigi Canuto defeats Denise Gomes via submission (inside heel hook) at 7:44 of the regulation round
- Shane Shapiro defeats Ben Eddy via submission (arm triangle choke) at 2:24 of the overtime round
- Raquel Canuto defeats Karol Rosa via submission (rear-naked choke) at 5:01 of the regulation round
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
UFC FIGHT PASS Invitational 6 Results
145 Pounds Bout: Raquel Canuto defeats Karol Rosa via submission (rear-naked choke) at 5:01 of the regulation round
Boss Man in the building for Raquel Canuto's RNC finish!!#FPI6 pic.twitter.com/iiG41mOWl8— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) March 4, 2024
170 Pounds Bout: Shane Shapiro defeats Ben Eddy via submission (arm triangle choke) at 2:24 of the overtime round
125 Pounds Bout: Gigi Canuto defeats Denise Gomes via submission (inside heel hook) at 7:44 of the regulation round
Canuto gets the tap!!!#FPI6 pic.twitter.com/ExazuDCh7A— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) March 4, 2024
185 Pounds Bout: Jay Rodriguez defeats Jonnatha Alves via submission (rear-naked-choke) at 2:27 of the overtime round
175 Pounds Bout: Ronaldo Junior defeats Kody Steele via unanimous judges' decision
Ronaldo Junior gets the decision!!#FPI6 pic.twitter.com/MdmYy6YWDv— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) March 4, 2024
Absolute Bout: Victor Hugo vs Roosevelt Sousa
- VICTOR HUGO: From Fortaleza, Brazil and training out of Lakeway, Texas. Accolades include: IBJJF World Champion 2021-2023, IBJJF No Gi World Champion 2019. 1-0 in FPI competition, subbing Dan Manasoiu at FPI 5.
- ROOSEVELT SOUSA: From Paraiba, Brazil and training out of Miami, Florida. Accolades include: 2021 IBJJF No-Gi World Champion, 2021 IBJJF Pan Champion. This will be his FPI debut.
215 Pounds Bout: Mason Fowler vs Pedro Marinho
- MASON FOWLER: From Fresno, California. Accolades include 2023 European Jiu-Jitsu IBJJF Ultra Heavyweight Gold Medalist, Fight Pass Invitational 3 Absolute Tournament Champion, 4-0 IN FPI, 1st place 2022 CBJJ Brazilian Nationals, 1st place 2021 ADCC East Coast trials. Trains with Caio Terra Academy.
- PEDRO MARINHO: Pedro Marinho is a jiu-jitsu black belt from the state of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He’s a Gracie Barra product training out of Houston, Texas. Marinho has most notably won the 2021 IBJJF World No-Gi gold medals in both the heavyweight and absolute divisions. This will be his FPI debut.
Absolute Bout: Nicholas Meregali vs Matheus Diniz
- NICHOLAS MEREGALI: From Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Accolades include: 2017 ADCC World Championship Champion, 2021 BJJ Stars Heavyweight GP Champion, and 2019 IBJJF World Championship Champion. Overall record of 85-19 and 10-0 in his last 10 matches.
- MATHEUS DINIZ: From Minas Gerais, Brazil and training out of NYC, NY under the legendary Marcelo Garcia. Most notably won gold at the 2019 ADCC World Championships in the –88kg category. Dinis holds several medals in IBJJF competition. This will be his FPI debut.
Absolute Co-Main: Nicky Rodriguez vs Roberto Jimenez
- NICKY RODRIGUEZ: From Clayton, New Jersey and training out of Austin, Texas. Accolades include: FPI 4 Absolute Tournament Winner, 2019 ADCC US West Coast Trials Champion and 2019 & 2022 ADCC World Championships 2nd Place. Trains with B-Team. Overall record of 32-13.
- ROBERTO JIMENEZ: From Miami, Florida and currently training out of Las Vegas, Nevada. Most recently, Jimenez won gold at the IBJJF No Gi Absolute GP and bronze in the heavyweight category. Jimenez holds several titles at colored belts and black belt, including ADCC and Polaris gold.
Absolute Main Event: Craig Jones vs Rafael Lovato
- CRAIG JONES: From Adelaide, Australia and training out of Austin, Texas. Overall record of 59-19 and 9-1 in his last 10 matches, holding notable victories over Nicholas Meregali and Felipe Pena in that stretch.
- RAFAEL LOVATO JR: From and training out of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Overall record of 125-55 and 9-1 in his last 10 matches. Lovato also holds a perfect 15-0 MMA record, with a notable win over Gegard Mousasi.
