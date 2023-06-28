Recapping The First Three UFC FIGHT PASS Invitationals

UFC FIGHT PASS INVITATIONAL 1 | December 16, 2021

The Fight Pass Invitational series got its start nearly two years ago at the UFC APEX.

The event’s lineup included a wide array of athletes, ranging from top-level grapplers to experienced MMA fighters in a submission-only competition. The Invitational featured both superfights and a team tournament with a $25,000 prize on the line.

In the inaugural Fight Pass Invitational, Team LFA, led by a pair of IBJJF world champions in Rafael Lovato Jr. and Ary Farias, as well as ADCC champion Davi Ramos, brought home the grand prize. The squad defeated Team FAC by an armbar and Team Fury FC by decision to earn the victory.

