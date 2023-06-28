Recapping The First Three UFC FIGHT PASS Invitationals

International Fight Week
The UFC Fight Pass Invitational 4 is almost here, with a star-studded cast of grapplers ready to face off at the UFC APEX on June 29. The event is the latest installment in a series of grappling events.
Before the highly anticipated UFC Fight Pass Invitational kicks off, let’s take a look at the first three editions.
UFC FIGHT PASS INVITATIONAL 1 | December 16, 2021
The Fight Pass Invitational series got its start nearly two years ago at the UFC APEX.
The event’s lineup included a wide array of athletes, ranging from top-level grapplers to experienced MMA fighters in a submission-only competition. The Invitational featured both superfights and a team tournament with a $25,000 prize on the line.
In the inaugural Fight Pass Invitational, Team LFA, led by a pair of IBJJF world champions in Rafael Lovato Jr. and Ary Farias, as well as ADCC champion Davi Ramos, brought home the grand prize. The squad defeated Team FAC by an armbar and Team Fury FC by decision to earn the victory.
UFC FIGHT PASS INVITATIONAL 2 | July 3, 2022
The second UFC Fight Pass Invitational was one to remember.
The night was headlined by a four-team tournament, each team consisting of four grapplers from four different promotions, competing for a $25,000 prize. The Anthony Pettis Fighting Championships team brought home the grand prize at the end of the night, with a pair of submissions by Daniel Manasoiu and a clinching performance by Oliver Taza giving Team APFC the victory.
UFC FIGHT PASS INVITATIONAL 3 | December 15, 2022
The third and most recent Fight Pass Invitational changed up the format from the first two.
This Invitational featured superfights and an eight-man absolute tournament with a $25,000 grand prize on the line for the victor. The first round included matchups between Haisam Rida and Patrick Gaudio, Mason Fowler and Pat Shahgholi, Luke Griffith and Andy Varela, and Richie Martinez and Oliver Taza. In the end, it was Fowler who emerged victorious, with a first-round win over Shahgholi, a semifinal win over Gaudio, and a final win over Griffith.
Most notably in the superfights, former UFC champion Miesha Tate was defeated by IBJJF world champion Bia Mesquita via rear naked choke.