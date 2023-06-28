UFC FIGHT PASS INVITATIONAL 4 ABSOLUTE TOURNAMENT MATCHUPS ANNOUNCED

International Fight Week
- $30,000 CASH Prize to Tournament Winner
-
Fight Pass Invitational 4 to Stream Live and Exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS this Thursday, June 29, at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT
UFC FIGHT PASS, the world’s leading streaming service for combat sports, today finalized the official FIGHT PASS INVITATIONAL 4 Absolute Tournament matchups, presenting seven single elimination submission grappling matches competing for a $30,000 cash prize. FIGHT PASS Invitational 4 will stream live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS this Thursday, June 29, at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.
Kicking things off will be the No.1 seed and purple belt Dan Manasoiu, 2021 ADCC Romania National Cup Champion and a training partner of BJJ superstar Gordon Ryan, against 3x IBJFF World champion Gabriel Arges. The winner of the first quarterfinal match will face the winner of Haisam Rida, the 2021 no-gi IBJJF American Nationals champion, against brown belt Fedor Nikolov.
Additional first-round matchups include UFC veteran and ADCC medalist Vagner Rocha, who will take on Felipe Andrew, the reigning IBJJF World champion. Concluding the quarterfinal matchups will be former ADCC medalist and FIGHT PASS INVITATIONAL alumni Nicky Rodriguez versus Roberto Jimenez, who placed first in the 2022 ADCC South America Trials and is dominating the UFC FIGHT PASS grappling scene as the Polaris Middleweight Grand Prix champion and the Combat Jiujitsu Lightweight world champion.
FIGHT PASS Invitational 4 will also feature five submission grappling single matches containing the biggest names in combat sports, including Felipe Pena, Craig Jones, Glover Texiera, Anthony Smith, Cyborg Abreu, Nick Meregali, Alex Perez, Roman Bravo-Young, Helena Crevar, and Emily Fernandez. For more details on singles matches, please click here.
