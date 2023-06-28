UFC FIGHT PASS INVITATIONAL 4 ABSOLUTE TOURNAMENT MATCHUPS ANNOUNCED

Additional first-round matchups include UFC veteran and ADCC medalist Vagner Rocha, who will take on Felipe Andrew, the reigning IBJJF World champion. Concluding the quarterfinal matchups will be former ADCC medalist and FIGHT PASS INVITATIONAL alumni Nicky Rodriguez versus Roberto Jimenez, who placed first in the 2022 ADCC South America Trials and is dominating the UFC FIGHT PASS grappling scene as the Polaris Middleweight Grand Prix champion and the Combat Jiujitsu Lightweight world champion.

FIGHT PASS Invitational 4 will also feature five submission grappling single matches containing the biggest names in combat sports, including Felipe Pena, Craig Jones, Glover Texiera, Anthony Smith, Cyborg Abreu, Nick Meregali, Alex Perez, Roman Bravo-Young, Helena Crevar, and Emily Fernandez. For more details on singles matches, please click here.

UFC FIGHT PASS features live events from dozens of combat sports promotions around the world. Subscribers of the platform also have 24/7 access to the world’s largest fight library featuring over 20,000 bouts, as well as every fight in UFC® history.

