UFC Fight Pass Invitational 11 Fight Card

Don't Miss UFC Fight Pass Invitational 11, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas On Thursday, May 29, Starting At 8pm ET/5pm PT And Streaming Exclusively On UFC FIGHT PASS
May. 19, 2025
UFC Fight Pass Invitational 11 marks a historic moment for Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, showcasing the sport’s first marquee event headlined by female athletes as Ffion Davies takes on Adele Fornarino.
Davies, the 2022 world champion and widely recognized as the top female grappler in the world, faces a formidable opponent in Fornarino, who captured double gold in the -55kg and absolute divisions at the 2024 World Championships. Touted as one of the most elite matchups in women’s BJJ history, this bout is undeniably one of the most anticipated showdowns in the sport today.
In the co-main event, UFC Fight Pass Invitational’s winningest female grappler, Raquel Canuto, is set to face her most formidable challenge yet in 2024 world champion Ana Vieira. The card also features the return of FPI mainstay Mason Fowler, along with an exciting showdown between rising star Achilles Rocha and highly regarded FPI newcomer William Tackett.
Full Fight Card
Main Event: 125 lbs - Ffion Davies vs Adele Fornarino
125 pounds - Raquel Canuto vs Ana Viera
145 pounds - William Tackett vs Achilles Rocha
205 pounds - Mason Fowler vs Christiano Troisi
185 pounds - Francisco Lo vs Enrico Said
125 pounds - Jasmine Rocha vs Alex Enriquez
135 pounds - Keven Carrasco vs Sebastian Oyervidez
155 pounds - Cobey Fehr vs Ty Costlow
