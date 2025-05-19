UFC Fight Pass Invitational 11 Fight Card

Davies, the 2022 world champion and widely recognized as the top female grappler in the world, faces a formidable opponent in Fornarino, who captured double gold in the -55kg and absolute divisions at the 2024 World Championships. Touted as one of the most elite matchups in women’s BJJ history, this bout is undeniably one of the most anticipated showdowns in the sport today.

In the co-main event, UFC Fight Pass Invitational’s winningest female grappler, Raquel Canuto, is set to face her most formidable challenge yet in 2024 world champion Ana Vieira. The card also features the return of FPI mainstay Mason Fowler, along with an exciting showdown between rising star Achilles Rocha and highly regarded FPI newcomer William Tackett.

Full Fight Card

Main Event: 125 lbs - Ffion Davies vs Adele Fornarino

125 pounds - Raquel Canuto vs Ana Viera

145 pounds - William Tackett vs Achilles Rocha

205 pounds - Mason Fowler vs Christiano Troisi

185 pounds - Francisco Lo vs Enrico Said

125 pounds - Jasmine Rocha vs Alex Enriquez

135 pounds - Keven Carrasco vs Sebastian Oyervidez

155 pounds - Cobey Fehr vs Ty Costlow