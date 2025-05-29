See The Match Results, Watch Post-Match Interviews With The Winners And More From UFC Fight Pass Invitational 11: Davies vs Fornarino, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas On May 29
May. 29, 2025
UFC Fight Pass Invitational 11 marks a historic moment for Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, showcasing the sport’s first marquee event headlined by female athletes as Ffion Davies takes on Adele Fornarino.
Davies, the 2022 world champion and widely recognized as the top female grappler in the world, faces a formidable opponent in Fornarino, who captured double gold in the -55kg and absolute divisions at the 2024 World Championships. This bout is undeniably one of the most anticipated showdowns in the sport today.
UFC Fight Pass Invitational 11: Davies vs Fornarino takes place live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 29, 2025. The action begins at 8pm ET/5pm PT and can be streamed live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS.
UFC Fight Pass Invitational 11 Results
160 pounds - Daniel Maira vs João Assonitis
135 pounds - Keven Carrasco vs Sebastian Oyervidez
125 pounds - Jasmine Rocha vs Alex Enriquez
185 pounds - Francisco Lo vs Enrico Beltran Said
205 pounds - Mason Fowler vs Christiano Troisi
145 pounds - William Tackett vs Achilles Rocha
Co-Main Event: 125 pounds - Raquel Canuto vs Ana Carolina Viera
Main Event: 125 pounds - Ffion Davies vs Adele Fornarino