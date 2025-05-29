 Skip to main content
UFC Fight Pass Invitational 11
UFC Fight Pass
UFC Fight Pass Invitational 11 Results

See The Match Results, Watch Post-Match Interviews With The Winners And More From UFC Fight Pass Invitational 11: Davies vs Fornarino, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas On May 29
May. 29, 2025

UFC Fight Pass Invitational 11 marks a historic moment for Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, showcasing the sport’s first marquee event headlined by female athletes as Ffion Davies takes on Adele Fornarino.

Davies, the 2022 world champion and widely recognized as the top female grappler in the world, faces a formidable opponent in Fornarino, who captured double gold in the -55kg and absolute divisions at the 2024 World Championships. This bout is undeniably one of the most anticipated showdowns in the sport today.

UFC Fight Pass Invitational 11: Davies vs Fornarino takes place live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 29, 2025. The action begins at 8pm ET/5pm PT and can be streamed live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS.

160 pounds - Daniel Maira vs João Assonitis

135 pounds - Keven Carrasco vs Sebastian Oyervidez

125 pounds - Jasmine Rocha vs Alex Enriquez

185 pounds - Francisco Lo vs Enrico Beltran Said

205 pounds - Mason Fowler vs Christiano Troisi

145 pounds - William Tackett vs Achilles Rocha

Co-Main Event: 125 pounds - Raquel Canuto vs Ana Carolina Viera

Main Event: 125 pounds - Ffion Davies vs Adele Fornarino

UFC Fight Pass Invitational 11
Live Results