Davies, the 2022 world champion and widely recognized as the top female grappler in the world, faces a formidable opponent in Fornarino, who captured double gold in the -55kg and absolute divisions at the 2024 World Championships. This bout is undeniably one of the most anticipated showdowns in the sport today.

UFC Fight Pass Invitational 11: Davies vs Fornarino takes place live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 29, 2025. The action begins at 8pm ET/5pm PT and can be streamed live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS.

UFC Fight Pass Invitational 11 Results