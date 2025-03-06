Boasting a 7-1 record, he holds the distinction of being the winningest competitor in FPI history. At FPI 10, Rodriguez returns to face the last man to defeat him—Brazil’s Victor Hugo. A former world champion and undefeated in FPI competition, Hugo is widely regarded as one of the top absolute competitors in the sport and looks to hand Rodriguez his first FPI loss in over two years.

Watch Live on UFC FIGHT PASS | Rules and Scoring

The card also features the electrifying Renato Canuto, who takes on Canadian FPI veteran Oliver Taza. Additionally, FPI 10 will showcase elite grapplers such as Ronaldo Junior, Brianna Ste-Marie, Elisabeth Clay, Daniel Sathler and more!

UFC Fight Pass Invitational 10 Results