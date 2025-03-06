 Skip to main content
Don't Miss UFC Fight Pass Invitational 10, Live Thursday, March 6 at 8pm ET/5pm PT
UFC Fight Pass Invitational 10 Results

See The Match Results, Watch Post-Match Interviews With The Winners And More From UFC Fight Pass Invitational 10: Rodriguez vs Hugo, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas
Mar. 7, 2025

Since its inception, no athlete has shined brighter on the UFC Fight Pass Invitational mats than Nicky Rodriguez.

Boasting a 7-1 record, he holds the distinction of being the winningest competitor in FPI history. At FPI 10, Rodriguez returns to face the last man to defeat him—Brazil’s Victor Hugo. A former world champion and undefeated in FPI competition, Hugo is widely regarded as one of the top absolute competitors in the sport and looks to hand Rodriguez his first FPI loss in over two years.

Watch Live on UFC FIGHT PASS | Rules and Scoring

The card also features the electrifying Renato Canuto, who takes on Canadian FPI veteran Oliver Taza. Additionally, FPI 10 will showcase elite grapplers such as Ronaldo Junior, Brianna Ste-Marie, Elisabeth Clay, Daniel Sathler and more!

  • Victor Hugo submits Nicky Rodriguez via rear-naked choke in overtime
  • Renato Canuto (2) defeats Oliver Taza (0) by points in overtime
  • Brianna Ste-Marie submits Elisabeth Clay by Von Flue choke in regulation
  • Ronaldo Junior (2) defeats Felipe Costa (0) in overtime by points
  • Andy Murasaki submits Daniel Sathler via kneebar in overtime
  • Cassia Moura (4) defeats Sarah Galvao (2) in overtime by points
  • Helena Crevar submits Maggie Grindatti Lira via calf slicer in regulation
  • Achilles Rocha defeats Nathan Haddad via judges’ decision
  • Alex Enriquez submits Julia Alves via rear-naked choke in overtime
  • Carlos Henrique submits Victor Delibero via armbar in regulation

Main Event: Absolute - Victor Hugo submits Nicky Rodriguez via rear-naked choke in overtime

The winningest athlete on the FPI stage Nicky Rodriguez returned to face 6-time jiu jitsu world champion and 2-time FPI winner Victor Hugo.

Victor Hugo Post-Match Interview | FPI 10
Victor Hugo Post-Match Interview | FPI 10
Hugo almost immediately pulled Rodriguez into his guard while Rodriguez tried to pass on top. After a stalemate, the referee stood the athletes up, but they returned to nearly the same position and continued the same battle until the end of regulation. 

Rodriguez searched for the takedown early in overtime, but Hugo stuffed those attempts successfully. Not long into the extra period, Rodriguez and Hugo continued their battle from top and bottom, respectively. After a restart, Hugo was able to take Rodriguez’s back in a scramble, scoring six points in a blink. Moments later, Hugo sank in a rear-naked choke to submit Rodriguez and score his third FPI win.

Co-Main Event: 170 pounds - Renato Canuto (2) defeats Oliver Taza (0) by points in overtime

The co-main event between Renato Canuto and Oliver Taza got off to a quick start as Canuto went for the takedown, but Taza responded well with his own offense off his back. Canuto worked himself into half-guard but did not do too much with the position.

Renato Canuto Post-Match Interview | FPI 10
Renato Canuto Post-Match Interview | FPI 10
After a restart, Canuto was able to pass into side-control and get his knee on Taza’s belly. The 31-year-old Taza was wise to it, though, and got back to his feet. The reprieve was only momentary, however, as Canuto got Taza back to the ground with a slick judo throw. Canuto nearly got into mount but not before the regulation period ended.

In overtime, both men tried their hand at a variety of takedowns, but neither were able to score points for the first few minutes of the extra period. Canuto seemed to be the fresher athlete as the match went into deep waters, and he trapped Taza with a reverse crucifix position. In the waning moments of the match, Canuto was able to finally work his way into some points when he passed Taza’s guard.

145 pounds - Brianna Ste-Marie submits Elisabeth Clay by Von Flue choke in regulation

The rubber match between Elisabeth Clay and Brianna Ste-Marie lived up to the billing on the FPI stage. 

Brianna Ste-Marie Post-Match Interview | FPI 10
Brianna Ste-Marie Post-Match Interview | FPI 10
Clay went about her usual work of attacking her opponent’s legs, but Ste-Marie countered by trying to take Clay’s back. Ste-Marie locked in what at first looked like a head and arm shoke, but she made a small adjustment in order to capture a quick tap from Clay off of an elusive Von Flue choke, delivering the Canadian the submission win inside the regulation period.

185 pounds - Ronaldo Junior (2) defeats Felipe Costa (0) in overtime by points

In his fourth appearance on the FPI stage, Ronaldo Junior faced Felipe Costa. Junior started the match hanging on Costa’s neck until Costa pulled guard for a moment. The match  moved with a methodical pace until Junior fished for a leg lock, but Costa was able to defend accordingly and the match moved to overtime.

Ronaldo Junior Post-Match Interview | FPI 10
Ronaldo Junior Post-Match Interview | FPI 10
The back-and-forth nature of the match continued into the bonus period. Junior found himself on top position, and the Atos-representative was able to secure two points when he passed Costa’s guard. Junior then jumped over and attacked with a guillotine choke. Costa remained resilient to fight off the attempt and get back to his feet. With a minute left in overtime, Junior yanked Costa into an anaconda choke, but Costa successfully defended again. Almost immediately, Junior got an even deeper anaconda attempt, but Costa still survived to the final horn, falling to Junior via points.

170 pounds - Andy Murasaki submits Daniel Sathler via kneebar in overtime

San Diego-based grapplers clashed as Andy Murasaki opened his match against Daniel Sathler with an immediate attack on Sathler’s left leg. Although Sathler worked his way back to the feet, Murasaki scored a high-amplitude takedown. However, Sathler beautifully swept Murasaki and tried to get his own offense going. 

Andy Murasaki secures a submission against Daniel Sathler during the UFC Fight Pass Invitational at UFC APEX on March 06, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Andy Murasaki secures a submission against Daniel Sathler during the UFC Fight Pass Invitational at UFC APEX on March 06, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Emotions heated up when both athletes fought for control on the ground, and Sathler spent much of the middle portion of regulation taunting Murasaki. However, Murasaki got hold of Sathler’s leg and attacked a submission before moving to top-position for the rest of regulation. 

Overtime looked like much of the same until Murasaki used an arm-drag to move toward an ankle lock attempt and earned the tapout win in his Fight Pass Invitational debut.

130 pounds - Cassia Moura (4) defeats Sarah Galvao (2) in overtime by points

A pair of youngster collided as 2024 IBJJF No-Gi world champion Sara Galvao took on FPI 8 victor Cassia Moura. Galvao and Moura, 18 and 19 years old, respectively, started aggressively and showed off some wrestling to go along with their submission grappling. Neither really relinquished a submission attempt during regulation, and so the match moved into overtime. 

Cassia Moura works for a submission against Sarah Galvao during the UFC Fight Pass Invitational at UFC APEX on March 06, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Cassia Moura works for a submission against Sarah Galvao during the UFC Fight Pass Invitational at UFC APEX on March 06, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Overtime started and Galvao got Moura into her guard. The match stayed there for about a minute before the referee forced the athletes to restart from their feet. Moura moved to Galvao’s back, leaping into position and scoring four points. Moura worked for a choke from the position, and although she wasn’t successful, the points she scored on the back-take secured her victory.

145 pounds - Helena Crevar submits Maggie Grindatti Lira via calf slicer in regulation

Helena Crevar Post-Match Interview | FPI 10
Helena Crevar Post-Match Interview | FPI 10
Although Helena Crevar is just 18 years old, the brown belt showed her experience on the FPI stage against Maggie Grindatti Lira.

Early, Crevar pulled Grindatti into her guard. From there, she found her way to the back and attacked with a calf slicer. As the black belt Grindatti Lira defended, Crevar also threatened with a rear-naked choke. Eventually, Grindatti tapped to the calf slicer.

185 pounds - Achilles Rocha defeats Nathan Haddad via judges’ decision

Achilles Rocha and Nathan Haddad opened their match fighting for wrist control. The 18-year-old Rocha tried to take Haddad’s back. Haddad avoided the attempt, and he was on the defensive again when Rocha dove for his legs. When the two were entangled, Haddad ducked underneath Rocha’s arms to take Rocha’s back, but he was too high and slipped off and giving Rocha top position. 

Achilles Rocha grapples Nathan Haddad during the UFC Fight Pass Invitational at UFC APEX on March 06, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Achilles Rocha grapples Nathan Haddad during the UFC Fight Pass Invitational at UFC APEX on March 06, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Haddad nearly secured a triangle choke as the regulation period moved into the last minute, but Rocha responded well and went after Haddad’s arm. Neither man found the finish, and the match moved into overtime.

In overtime, Haddad started aggressively and tried to take Rocha’s back twice, and he scored two points for a takedown on the second attempt. Midway through, Rocha successfully scored a single-leg takedown to even the score at two apiece. Haddad seemed to have an armbar locked up, but Rocha did well to roll out of it and ride out the rest of the overtime period. Ultimately, the judges gave the nod to Rocha, who earned his second FPI win.

125 pounds - Alex Enriquez submits Julia Alves via rear-naked choke in overtime

A pair of multi-time IBJJF gold medalists locked horns as Alex Enriquez and Julia Alves went to battle. After a steady start, Alves dove for one of Enriquez’s legs, but the American was hip to it and defended successfully. 

Alex Enriquez secures a rear choke submission against Julia Alves during the UFC Fight Pass Invitational at UFC APEX on March 06, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Alex Enriquez secures a rear choke submission against Julia Alves during the UFC Fight Pass Invitational at UFC APEX on March 06, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Alves used a slick pass to take Enriquez’s back, but once again, Enriquez was hip to it and scrambled out of danger before the referee relocated the athletes to the center of the mat. Alves nearly secured a late triangle choke, but ultimately, the match moved to the overtime period. 

In overtime, Enriquez bided her time before taking a shot and moving to Alves’ back. Despite valiant defense from Alves, Enriquez was able to find her way to the rear-naked choke and earn the submission victory. 

155 pounds - Carlos Henrique submits Victor Delibero via armbar in regulation

The first match of the night got off to a quick start as Carlos Henrique immediately attacked the legs of Victor Delibero, who defended well early. Henrique worked for a anaconda choke, but the 21-year-old Delibero continued defending well. 

Carlos Henrique secures a triangle arm bar submission against Victor Delibero during the UFC Fight Pass Invitational at UFC APEX on March 06, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Carlos Henrique secures a triangle arm bar submission against Victor Delibero during the UFC Fight Pass Invitational at UFC APEX on March 06, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Both men maintained their high work rate, consistently searching for submissions for the entirety of the first period.  With less than a minute to go, Henrique went for a triangle choke before switching to an armbar, and the 25-year-old Brazilian earned the submission victory inside the regulation period.

Fight Pass Invitational 10