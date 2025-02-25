UFC Fight Pass Invitational 10 Fight Card

Don't Miss UFC Fight Pass Invitational 10 Live On Thursday, March 6, Starting At 8pm ET/5pm PT Streaming Exclusively On UFC FIGHT PASS
Feb. 25, 2025
Since its inception, no athlete has shined brighter on the UFC Fight Pass Invitational mats than Nicky Rodriguez.
Boasting a 7-1 record, he holds the distinction of being the winningest competitor in FPI history. At FPI 10, Rodriguez returns to face the last man to defeat him—Brazil’s Victor Hugo. A former world champion and undefeated in FPI competition, Hugo is widely regarded as one of the top absolute competitors in the sport and looks to hand Rodriguez his first FPI loss in over two years.
The card also features the electrifying Renato Canuto, who takes on Canadian FPI veteran Oliver Taza. Additionally, FPI 10 will showcase elite grapplers such as Ronaldo Junior, Brianna Ste-Marie, Elisabeth Clay, Daniel Sathler, and more!
Full Fight Card:
Main Event: Absolute - Nicky Rodriguez vs Victor Hugo
170 pounds - Renato Canuto vs Oliver Taza
145 pounds - Elisabeth Clay vs Brianna Ste-Marie
185 pounds - Ronaldo Junior vs Felipe Costa
170 pounds - Andy Murasaki vs Daniel Sathler
130 pounds - Sarah Galvao vs Cassia Moura
145 pounds - Maggie Grindatti Lira vs Helena Crevar
185 pounds - Achilles Rocha vs Nathan Haddad
125 pounds - Alex Enriquez vs Julia Alves
155 pounds - Carlos Henrique vs Victor Delibero
