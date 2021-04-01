UFC Fight Pass Folly: UFC Ultimate Ultimate ‘96

“You know, no one’s ever really talked to me about that. I really wasn’t trying to do that,” Abbott said. “I go, ‘If I do that, what’re they going to do?’ They were probably going to get him back in and then I’m going to have to take him down all over again. He was a striker with all his Taekwondo stuff, and I wasn’t looking forward to getting kicked by accident. So I said, ‘All right, I’ll just chain pole him down to the ground here and finish him off.’ So that’s what I did.”

Never one to be bothered by revisionist’s history, Abbott pays no mind to the long-running misconception that he made history by being the first to try throwing an opponent out of the cage WWE style. What he does take exception to is the notion that he was unable to do so.

If Abbott wanted him out, he would have been and there likely would have been more to follow.

“In hindsight, I would have loved to do it just because everybody talked about it so much,” Abbott said. “Hindsight is 20/20. I would have really gave him a show. He would have really gone flying. I was doing like 405 tricep pushes in those days. I would have at least been able to throw him as long as the platform of the Octagon is. If you really thought about it, then I would have climbed over the cage and kicked his ass outside, where there really are no rules.”