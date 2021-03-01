UFC Fight Pass Folly: PRIDE 4

“Mark Kerr, he was a freakin’ animal,” Rutten recalls. “He was shaped like a god and he was just destroying people, so they were looking for a victim, so to say; they weren’t looking for opponents. I think they offered him a whole bunch of money but when the reality sets in that you’re going to be in front of 48,000 people in the audience and all your family members will be in the audience, that could be a rude awakening. I think he just didn’t want to lose.”

At 9-0, Kerr had already won two fights by way of opponent leaving the ring. Not tapping out, but leaving altogether. This brutality may have been present on Duarte’s mind or possibly Kerr’s chin to the eye submission at UFC 14. Either way, it was clear to Rutten that Duarte had better places to be than Tokyo, Japan that night.

Just when you thought verbal submission, leaving the cage and tapping out were the only way to submit in a fight, Duarte came in and proved everybody wrong.

“The referee, at times during the fight, would put him back on his feet and he would stand, and when the referee would say, ‘fight’ he would fall backwards on the ground,” Rutten said. “He was doing this constantly, constantly.”

Duarte gave the impression he came to win in the early stages of the fight. Before all was said and done, however, he followed in the footsteps of other fallen victims of Kerr and pushed himself out of the ring much to the chagrin of… everyone.

Not only were Kerr and the referee losing their patience, Rutten saw something he had never seen before or since in PRIDE FC. Booing fans.